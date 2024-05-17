Revealed: Donald Trump Used 'Mafia-Like' Language in Secret Recording With Michael Cohen

The events unfolded during the trial on Thursday, May 16, when Cohen disclosed that no one sought permission to make the recording.

He claimed that Trump could be heard discussing reimbursing a publisher in cash to buy the silence of Karen McDougal, a former Playboy model who claimed to have had an affair with Trump.

Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, is the first former U.S. president to face trial in a criminal case.

He has pleaded not guilty to charges related to falsifying business records concerning payments made to McDougal and adult film star Stormy Daniels. Trump has labeled the allegations against him as politically motivated and denied having an affair with either woman.