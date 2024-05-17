Revealed: Donald Trump Used 'Mafia-Like' Language in Secret Recording With Michael Cohen
Former President Donald Trump is at the center of a hush-money trial where his former attorney Michael Cohen has testified that Trump allegedly used a mafia-like code in a secret recording.
This revelation has sparked debate and scrutiny about Trump's alleged involvement in silencing individuals ahead of the 2016 election.
The events unfolded during the trial on Thursday, May 16, when Cohen disclosed that no one sought permission to make the recording.
He claimed that Trump could be heard discussing reimbursing a publisher in cash to buy the silence of Karen McDougal, a former Playboy model who claimed to have had an affair with Trump.
Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, is the first former U.S. president to face trial in a criminal case.
He has pleaded not guilty to charges related to falsifying business records concerning payments made to McDougal and adult film star Stormy Daniels. Trump has labeled the allegations against him as politically motivated and denied having an affair with either woman.
In the recording, Cohen mentioned sending "information" to "our friend David," referring to David Pecker, the National Enquirer publisher who allegedly assisted in silencing McDougal on Trump's behalf.
John J. Perlstein, a senior litigator from Los Angeles, confirmed that the recording validates Cohen's claims about Trump's alleged "mafia-like" language.
"Unless Trump takes the stand to explain this recording and others, why wouldn't the jury, and general public for that matter, believe Cohen's account of the recording, which is almost comical in its lack of information," Perlstein said.
"I think it aligns well with Cohen saying that Trump never wanted to talk about anything and preferred to speak in unclear, uncertain terms like he is some sort of mafia boss," he continued. "'Less is more' when it can be used as evidence."
Cohen's previous testimony in February 2019 to the House Oversight and Reform Committee highlighted Trump's use of mafia-like language regarding sensitive matters.
In 2018, Cohen was convicted on charges related to campaign finance violations and tax fraud. Since the hush-money trial commenced, Cohen and Trump have engaged in public disputes, questioning each other's credibility.
Prosecutors have argued that Cohen's $130,000 payment to Daniels, followed by reimbursement, constituted an illicit campaign contribution aimed at silencing her and potentially influencing the 2016 election.
The ongoing cross-examination of Cohen, which began earlier this week, is set to continue on Monday, May 20.