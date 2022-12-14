Michael Douglas Pens Loving Birthday Tribute To Rarely-Seen Son Cameron: 'With My Love & Admiration'

Cameron Douglas' birthday calls for celebration! Michael Douglas' son with his ex-wife, Diandra Luker, just turned 44 on Tuesday, December 13, and to celebrate, the famous actor and his new wife shared loving tributes on social media.

Taking to Instagram to celebrate Cameron's 44th lap around the sun, Michael shared a photo of the father-son duo at a red carpet event, in which he captioned: "Happy birthday Cameron! With my love and admiration, here’s to your great new year!"