Nick Reiner Was in a Mental Health Conservatorship 5 Years Before Allegedly Killing Parents Rob and Michele
Jan. 15 2026, Published 4:55 p.m. ET
New information about Nick Reiner’s mental wellness has come to light as authorities continue to investigate the murder of his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner.
According to The New York Times, the 32-year-old was in a one-year mental health conservatorship in 2020 before allegedly slitting the throats of the celebs on Saturday, December 14.
Steven Baer, a licensed fiduciary, served as Nick’s conservator until the agreement ended in 2021, per a clerk with the Los Angeles Superior Court.
Steven said mental illness “is an epidemic that is widely misunderstood, and this is a horrible tragedy.”
In 2020, Nick was placed in an L.P.S. conservatorship, which typically stems from involuntary psychiatric hospitalization. Those who are hospitalized are assessed by officials from the Office of the Public Guardian in Los Angeles County before a case for a conservatorship is presented before a judge.
Nick Reiner Reportedly Switched His Meds Before His Parents' Murders
Nick was previously diagnosed with schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder. Approximately one month before his parents’ homicides, he reportedly switched to a new medication. It has not been confirmed whether the medicine’s side effects were to blame for the murders.
In TMZ Investigates: The Reiner Murders: What Really Happened, it was reported that the new medication sent Nick into a “spiral” that ignited his alleged violent behavior.
An insider claimed that before the murders, "Nick had a complete break from reality," but doctors reportedly did not intercede.
Nick Reiner Struggled With Substance Abuse
The young screenwriter also previously struggled with substance abuse and was in and out of rehab 18 times.
Rob discussed his son’s negative relationship with drugs several times before his passing, including during a September 2025 interview. The actor claimed he was “never, ever too busy” to be there for him.
“I mean, if anything, I was the other way, you know, I was more hands-on and trying to do whatever I thought I could do to help,” he said. “I’m sure I made mistakes and, you know, I’ve talked about that with him since.”
Rob added of Nick, “He’s been great … hasn’t been doing drugs for over six years. He’s in a really good place.”
Inside Nick Reiner's Court Case
The 32-year-old is being charged with two counts of first-degree murder and remains in police custody. According to insiders, he "doesn't seem to comprehend why he's locked up at all” and thinks he’ll be out of jail by March.
Nick's ex-lawyer, Alan Jackson, withdrew from his case on January 7, just three weeks after signing on to work with him. Former California prosecutor Neama Rahmani speculated that he left because of financial discrepancies.
“Alan Jackson is one of the best but for a case like this, he’s going to charge at least a seven-figure retainer,” Neama explained. “Nick Reiner doesn’t have the money, if he did, he wouldn’t be living in his parents’ guesthouse. And under the California Slayer Statute, you kill your parents — you’re disinherited.”