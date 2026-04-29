Nick Reiner Glares at Prosecutors During Chilling Court Appearance as Judge Delays Preliminary Hearing for Allegedly Murdering His Parents

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Nick Reiner's murder case has been delayed until September. Reiner was in a Los Angeles, Calif., courtroom on Wednesday, April 29, to determine a date for a preliminary hearing regarding the charges of murdering his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner. According a report, Deputy Dist. Atty. Jonathan Chung revealed the delay was due to the autopsies not yet being completed despite the slayings occurring in December 2025.

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Source: @michelereiner/instagram Nick Reiner's case was delayed until September.

The 32-year-old wore a yellow prison jumpsuit and was sporting a short haircut and full beard, reports claimed. Other than responding "yes" to a few questions from the judge, Nick reportedly stayed quiet — though one outlet alleged Nick chillingly glared at the prosecutors. Nick, who suffers from mental health issues, previously pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder with special circumstances since he was accused of using a knife. If convicted, Nick could face the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole. The screenwriter has been held in jail without the opportunity for bail since the December 2025 incident.

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Inside the Family Tragedy

Source: mega Nick Reiner was accused of murdering his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner.

As OK! reported, Nick was apprehended several hours after Rob and Michele's bodies were found inside their California home. Though a motive was never revealed, Nick, who also struggles with drug addiction, allegedly changed his schizoaffective disorder medication about a month before the tragedy. He was first diagnosed in 2020. In TMZ Investigates: The Reiner Murders: What Really Happened, it was claimed that Nick was stable on his old meds and that the public "would be shocked to learn the reason" for the switch, "which we're told makes no sense." The new drugs allegedly sent "Nick into a spiral," making him act dangerous and erratic. An insider alleged "Nick had a complete break from reality" before he was accused of killing his parents.

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Nick Reiner's Siblings Allegedly Cut Him Off

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Source: @michelereiner/instagram Nick Reiner's two siblings have allegedly cut him off financially.

Nick's two siblings, Jake, 34, and Romy, 28, have reportedly stopped communicating with him and cut him off financially. Their rumored refusal to allow Nick to be funded by the family is what may have led to renown attorney Alan Jackson withdrawing from representing Nick after initially signing on as his defender in January. The lawyer has refused to reveal why he stepped down, and he was replaced by Kimberly Green.

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Source: @michelereiner/instagram Nick Reiner pleaded not guilty to two first-degree murder charges.

An insider told OK! Greene is basically Nick's only visitor while he sits in L.A.'s Twin Towers Correctional Facility. "Nick is effectively alone in jail. His siblings have not visited, and there is no sign of reconciliation as he faces extremely serious charges," the source spilled. A separate source added, "There has been no outreach from family members, which reinforces how isolated he is while preparing for trial."

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'We Lost More Than Half of Our Family'

Source: @romyreiner/instagram Jake Reiner admitted the family tragedy is 'almost too impossible to process.'