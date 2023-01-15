Michael Emerson Talks His Critics' Choice Awards Nomination & What's To Come In 'Evil' Season 4

Emerson, who has previously won two Primetime Emmy Awards for "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series" — first in 2001 for his work as William Hinks in The Practice and again in 2009 for his role as Ben Linus in Lost — confesses he finds the prestigious nomination "reassuring."

"You always wonder if you've used up all the goods you ever had. And apparently, I have not, so that's a relief," the 68-year-old quips.

HALLOWEEN SEASON THRILLS & CHILLS! 'SAW' ACTOR MICHAEL EMERSON REVEALS WHAT SCARES HIM THE MOST IN HORROR MOVIES

"But for me, I'm most happy that the show may get a little bit of attention out of this," he adds, referring to Evil. "Because I do love the show so much and I do think it's really good."