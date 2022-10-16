Fun & Menace! 'Evil' Star Michael Emerson Talks His Character's Scariest & Most Endearing Traits: 'He's A Mischief-Maker'

"Sometimes he does just terrible things," continues the Saw actor, "but then the next episode they'll leaven it with something lighter, sillier, and possibly pathetic."

Emerson admits that when making decisions as an actor, particularly with Leland, he's not always thinking about the narrative of the story, but how the words sound to his own ears.

"I'm just thinking about the music of the lines coming out of my mouth," he candidly shares of his personal process. "Which of those sounds or speech melodies sound right to me? ... Which of them have the right mix of fun and menace?"