Michael J. Fox Admits It 'Sucks' Having Parkinson's Disease: 'It’s Getting Harder'

"Yeah, it's, it's banging on the door. Yeah, I mean, I'm not gonna lie. It's gettin' hard, it's gettin' harder. It's gettin' tougher. Every day it's tougher. But, but that's, that's the way it is. I mean, you know, who do I see about that?" he replied.

"You don’t die from Parkinson’s. You die with Parkinson’s," Fox added. "So – so I’ve been – I’ve been thinking about the mortality of it."

Fox, who shares four kids with wife Tracy Pollan, also shared how things have changed in just a five year time period.

"I can make myself still, but I won't be as animated," he said. "I can't talk, [because] I start to move."