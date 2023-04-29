Michael J. Fox's Final Days: Actor Claims He Won't Live to 80-Years-Old as Parkinson's Battle Gets 'Tougher' Everyday

"I’m not gonna be 80," the 61-year-old said.

Journalist Jane Pauley then discussed with Fox how the disease will one day "make the call" as to when he passes.

"Yeah, it’s, it’s banging on the door," the famous actor, who has battled this disease for over 30 years, quipped. "I’m not gonna lie. It’s gettin’ hard, it’s gettin’ harder. It’s gettin’ tougher. Every day it’s tougher."