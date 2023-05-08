Sad Last Days: Michael J. Fox Can’t Remember Dating Music Legend

Michael J. Fox is being painfully reminded of the things he can't remember in his upcoming Apple TV+ documentary, Still, which highlights the Back to the Future star's life and more than 30-year battle with Parkinson's disease.

"When I look at that period in the [documentary] it just seems crazy," the 61-year-old admitted during an interview published Saturday, May 6. "Look at all the girls I dated. Some of them I can’t even remember."