Sad Last Days: Michael J. Fox Can’t Remember Dating Music Legend
Michael J. Fox is being painfully reminded of the things he can't remember in his upcoming Apple TV+ documentary, Still, which highlights the Back to the Future star's life and more than 30-year battle with Parkinson's disease.
"When I look at that period in the [documentary] it just seems crazy," the 61-year-old admitted during an interview published Saturday, May 6. "Look at all the girls I dated. Some of them I can’t even remember."
"I mean, I dated Susanna Hoffs from the Bangles, and I can’t even remember it," Fox confessed to a news publication of the 64-year-old singer, whom he briefly had a relationship with in 1986. "But that’s just an example. Stuff like that happened all the time."
Two years later, Fox tied the knot with his wife, Tracy Pollan. The longtime couple share four children: Sam, 33, twins Aquinnah and Schuyler, 28, as well as Esmé, 21.
While Fox can't recall much of his romantic history, he was able to pinpoint a specific encounter he had with the late Princess Diana in 1985, just a few years before he was diagnosed with Parkinson's at the age of 29.
"I sat next to Princess Diana during the world premiere of Back to the Future and I had to pee. And that’s all I remember," Fox detailed in the interview.
“I had just been told a whole list of things that I could and couldn’t do, like not speaking unless spoken to, and not standing unless she stands. And so I was thinking, 'What kind of math do I have to do to go to the bathroom?'" the Family Ties star explained.
"I can’t say, 'I’ve go to go to the loo!' So I sat there in pain for the whole time," he quipped. "And that was kind of the formula for that part of my life."
Fox's update on his memory comes after a recent CBS on Sunday interview with Jane Pauley, where he somberly declared his life was nearing its end.
"I’m not gonna be 80," Fox predicted. "I’m not gonna lie. It’s gettin' hard, it’s gettin' harder. It’s gettin' tougher. Every day it’s tougher. You don’t die from Parkinson’s. You die with Parkinson’s."
The Sunday Times spoke to Fox ahead of his documentary, set for release on Apple TV+ and in theaters on Friday, May 12.