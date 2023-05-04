OK Magazine
Meg Ryan Looks Unrecognizable as She Comes Out of Hiding to Support Pal Michael J. Fox at NYC Event

Source: mega
May 4 2023, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Meg Ryan came out of hiding on Wednesday, May 3, to support pal Michael J. Fox as he sheds more light onto Parkinson's Disease.

The rare sighting is said to be the actress' first in over six months, which is why many probably wouldn't even recognize the star, as her looks have drastically changed over the years.

meg ryan unrecognizable
Source: mega

Photos from the NYC event — which was a special screening of STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie and a follow-up Q&A — showed the Sleepless in Seattle star, 61, smiling while chatting with Fox, 61, his wife Tracy Pollan, 62, as well as other celebs like Denis Leary, 65.

The mom-of-two wore a black coat over a red sweater, gray pants and black shoes, and she kept her blonde tresses down.

meg ryan unrecognizable
Source: mega

Ryan's face appeared smooth and free of any imperfections but she boasted very prominent cheeks, an appearance that has some believing she's gone under the knife, though she's denied the gossip.

Making a public outing is quite rare for the movie star, who basically retired from Hollywood after putting in years of work. "I was burned out ... didn’t feel like I knew enough anymore about myself or the world to reflect it as an actor. I felt isolated," the soap opera alum explained in an old interview of why she took a step back. "I wanted to live more. I don’t feel like, naturally, I’m a performer."

The Golden Globe nominee also confessed that role offers began drying up when she hit 40, and some of her films in the early 2000s turned out to be box office bombs.

"I think the feeling with Hollywood was mutual," she said. "I felt done when they felt done, probably."

meg ryan unrecognizable
Source: mega
One thing Ryan isn't done with is her continuous search for love. After she and Dennis Quaid, 69, ended their union in 2001, she and John Mellencamp sparked a romance in 2010.

After four years together, the duo called it quits, only to reunite in 2017 and become engaged the next year. However, they split in 2019 — but that hasn't stopped her from looking for the right guy.

"She’s got her heart set on meeting someone who isn’t part of the whole Hollywood scene," one insider previously spilled to OK!. "Meg wants a normal, low-key relationship with someone far from the spotlight."

