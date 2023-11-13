Michael J. Fox Feels 'Very Lucky' Despite Tough 33-Year Parkinson's Battle: 'My Life Is Extraordinary'
Michael J. Fox has been battling the incurable neurodegenerative disorder Parkinson's for over three decades, but the actor still feels beyond blessed — which is why he's always giving back.
On Saturday, November 11, he attended the A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson's Gala, an annual fundraiser he holds for his foundation.
"I've been so lucky. My family is extraordinary, my life is extraordinary, my kids are extraordinary," the dad-of-four, 62, told a reporter at the NYC event. "My kids are amazing."
The star — who's been married to actress Tracy Pollan, 63, since 1998 — continued to gush over their children, son Sam, 34, as well as daughters Esmé, 22, and twins Sam and Aquinnah, 28.
"The thing I'm most proud of is they're all very philanthropic," he shared. "So it's been great to see that develop in them. And, if in some way it is due to my experience, then I couldn't be prouder."
His words surely come as a surprise to some, as over the years, he's suffered from several symptoms and side effects, including spinal tumor surgery.
He recently disclosed new details of the 2018 procedure, noting that he took a fall during recovery that led to several broken bones and nearly resulted in amputating his hand.
One of the reason's he's been able to stay so positive is Pollan.
"[Tracy's] been his rock and has been there for him every step of the way — every setback and every success," a source told a news outlet. "It's beautiful to see."
- Michael J. Fox Admits He Feels 'Bad' That Parkinson's Diagnosis Also Changed His Wife's Life: 'She Has This Disease Too in a Sense'
- Michael J. Fox Doesn't 'Fear' Dying Amid 33-Year Parkinson's Battle: 'One Day I’ll Run Out of Gas'
- Michael J. Fox Confesses 'Parkinson's Is Still Kicking My A**' After 30-Year Battle With Disease: 'I Will Lose'
In a new interview, Fox showered his partner with praise.
"It's been great for me, I don't know how it is for her. I love Tracy obviously and she's an amazing person and has gone through a lot. I realize she has a life separate from me having Parkinson's, from me being Alex Keaton or Marty McFly, she's a person. I think that's why it's gone OK," he explained.
"She had indicated to me by saying in for better or for worse, in sickness and in health," the Spin City star continued of his health woes. "She was able to get me through it, and go through it with me. And she has for 35 years. We knew the bus was coming and we knew it was going to hit, but we didn't know how far away it was or how fast it was going."
The Back to the Future lead also confessed that he wouldn't have blamed her if she decided to end their marriage when he was diagnosed.
"At any time, she would have been forgiven to say, 'I'm just gonna step out,'" he said. "But she didn't do that."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Entertainment Tonight spoke with Fox at his fundraiser.