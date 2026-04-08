Michael J. Fox Confirms He's Alive After CNN Releases Post-Death Package 'Remembering' Actor in Major 'Error'
April 8 2026, Updated 5:16 p.m. ET
Michael J. Fox is alive and well, a representative for the Back to the Future actor confirmed after a mistakingly released CNN project was posted online "in error" on Wednesday, April 8.
The beloved Hollywood star, 64 — who has battled Parkinson’s disease for 35 years — was forced to address death rumors amid online panic over the network's publishing of an article and video titled "Remembering the life of actor Michael J. Fox."
"Michael is doing great. He was at PaleyFest yesterday. He was on stage and was giving interviews," his publicist said in a statement to TMZ.
CNN has since apologized for the awkward accident, with a spokesperson telling the outlet: "The package was published in error; we have removed it from our platforms and send our apologies to Michael J. Fox and his family."
While there were no official reports specifically released claiming Fox had died, CNN's promotion of the article and video "remembering" the Family Ties actor triggered chaos online as social media users thought the title's wording implied he had passed.
More to come...
- Michael J. Fox's Final Days: Actor Claims He Won't Live to 80 Years Old as Parkinson's Battle Gets 'Tougher' Everyday
- Michael J. Fox Suffers Tragic Fall at Movie Panel After Admitting His Parkinson's Disease Has Been 'Getting Harder' — Photos
- Michael J. Fox Looks Upbeat While Reuniting With 'Back to the Future Costars' Amid Tough Parkinson's Battle: Photos
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