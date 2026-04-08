Michael J. Fox Confirms He's Alive After CNN Releases Post-Death Package 'Remembering' Actor in Major 'Error'

Michael J. Fox 'is doing great,' his rep confirmed amid rumors of the beloved actor's passing.

Michael J. Fox is alive and well, a representative for the Back to the Future actor confirmed after a mistakingly released CNN project was posted online "in error" on Wednesday, April 8.

The beloved Hollywood star, 64 — who has battled Parkinson’s disease for 35 years — was forced to address death rumors amid online panic over the network's publishing of an article and video titled "Remembering the life of actor Michael J. Fox."

"Michael is doing great. He was at PaleyFest yesterday. He was on stage and was giving interviews," his publicist said in a statement to TMZ.