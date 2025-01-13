or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Michael J. Fox
OK LogoNEWS

Michael J. Fox Looks Upbeat While Reuniting With 'Back to the Future Costars' Amid Tough Parkinson's Battle: Photos

Photo of Lea Thompson and Michael J. Fox
Source: FAN EXPO New Orleans

Michael J. Fox was all smiles at the FAN EXPO New Orleans.

By:

Jan. 13 2025, Published 10:43 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Michael J. Fox looked upbeat while reuniting with his Back to the Future costars at the FAN EXPO New Orleans this past weekend.

Amid his decades-long battle with Parkinson's, the actor participated in a Q&A alongside Lea Thompson and took photos with costar Christopher Lloyd and Star Trek icon William Shatner.

Article continues below advertisement
michael j fox reunites back to the future costars photos
Source: FAN EXPO New Orleans

Michael J. Fox and his 'Back to the Future' costars reunited at the FAN EXPO New Orleans.

Article continues below advertisement

The fun event took place one week after the actor, 63, was honored with a Presidential Medal of Freedom, an accolade he called "surreal."

"This is not the kind of honor I ever anticipated on my life bingo card," he wrote in an op-ed after the ceremony. "But I never expected a Parkinson’s disease diagnosis, either."

Article continues below advertisement
michael j fox reunites back to the future costars photos
Source: FAN EXPO New Orleans

The actor created his foundation to help find a cure for Parkinson's, which he was diagnosed with in the early '90s.

Article continues below advertisement

Through his Michal J. Fox Foundation, Fox is "working hand in hand with a nationwide community to problem-solve and speed research toward better treatments and a cure for Parkinson’s disease."

Last year, Congress passed the bipartisan National Plan to End Parkinson’s Act, which his foundation "helped to lay the groundwork for."

"Now, the U.S. government sits in pole position — if the incoming administration seizes this opportunity — to leverage this public-private partnership to secure better, faster results toward next-generation drugs and a cure," the movie star explained.

MORE ON:
Michael J. Fox

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
michael j fox reunites back to the future costars photos
Source: @realmikejfox/instagram

The actor shares four children with wife Tracy Pollan.

Article continues below advertisement

The dad-of-four first received his diagnosis in the '90s, something that led to depression and heavy drinking — however, he was able to get to a better place.

Despite facing the incurable neurodegenerative disease for decades, the Family Ties alum feels he's been "so lucky" in life.

Article continues below advertisement

"My family is extraordinary, my life is extraordinary, my kids are extraordinary," he gushed in a 2023 interview of wife Tracy Pollan and their four children. "My kids are amazing."

"With the help of family, with the help of people that I work with, I've been able to meet those challenges and go beyond them and do new things," Fox spilled in another interview. "And the whole thing is just keep having new experiences, whether it's experiences that push forward, what we're trying to do and our mission with foundation."

Article continues below advertisement
michael j fox reunites back to the future costars photos
Source: mega

Fox said the support of his family makes him feel 'so lucky.'

The actress, 64, and her husband first met on the set of Family Ties and married in 1988, and she's stuck by Fox's side ever since.

"She had indicated to me by saying in for better or for worse, in sickness and in health. She was able to get me through it, and go through it with me," the Spin City lead said of how she's supported him from the start. "And she has for 35 years. We knew the bus was coming and we knew it was going to hit, but we didn't know how far away it was or how fast it was going."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.