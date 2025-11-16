Michael J. Fox Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Wife and Their 4 Kids at Parkinson's Disease Charity Bash: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

It was a family affair for Michael J. Fox and his wife, Tracy Pollan, when they stepped out with all four of their kids at a charity event on November 15. The Back to the Future icon, 64, and Pollan, 65, made a rare appearance together at the A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson’s gala bash in New York City.

Source: MEGA Tracy Pollan and Michael J. Fox were joined by their children; son Sam, 36, twin daughters Aquinnah and Schuyler, 30, and daughter Esmé, 24.

Pollan and Fox, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 1991, were joined by their children; son Sam, 36, twin daughters Aquinnah and Schuyler, 30, and daughter Esmé, 24. The party was curated to benefit the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, which went down at Casa Cipriani South Street. A slew of A-listers stopped by the festivities to support Fox and his health mission, including Denis Leary (who emceed the evening), as well as comedian Nikki Glaser, Jon Stewart, Kate Bosworth, Joan Jett and Katie Couric.

Michael J. Fox Was 29 Years Old When He Got His Parkinson's Diagnosis

Source: MEGA The gala was held on November 15 to benefit the Michael J. Fox Foundation.

The Michael J. Fox Foundation was founded in 2000 and has raised over $2.5 billion since then to fund research for the degenerative brain condition. Pollan got candid about her husband's illness at the event, telling People that she and her family "just take it one day at a time, and it's worked." The Long Island native then recalled how the Family Ties alum diagnosed at the age of 29 and got the news of the disease before Aquinnah and Schuyler were born and "very, very early into Sam's life, so it's kind of all they know really."

Source: MEGA The Canadian actor was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 1991.

"And they're just incredibly supportive. They're very helpful to me. I lean on them a lot," she added. Pollan gushed over the "amazing" work they have done in the last 25 years. "All of the science that has been funded and the discoveries made that is just incredibly exciting, and you know it gives us so much hope and optimism," she said.

Michael Is Retuning to Acting in 2026 After a 5-Year Break

Source: MEGA Michael J. Fox is returning to acting in Apple TV+'s 'Shrinking.'