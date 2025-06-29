'Shrinking' Season 3: Everything to Know — Including Michael J. Fox's Role, Returning Cast Members and Release Date
What Is 'Shrinking' Season 3 About?
Shrinking is set to bring laughs and tears once again, with its third season landing soon on Apple TV+.
Before Shrinking Season 2 premiered in October 2024, Apple TV+ officially renewed the show, which follows "grieving therapist Jimmy (Jason Segel), who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people's lives … including his own."
While the streaming service has not released the official synopsis for the third season, fans can expect to learn more about the characters in the next installment.
In Season 2, Paul (Harrison Ford) learned he has Parkinson's disease while navigating his relationship with Julie (Wendie Malick). The characters had a Thanksgiving gathering, during which Paul tearfully thanked his family and friends after keeping all his feelings inside.
Other highlights included Brian (Michael Urie) and Charlie (Devin Kawaoka) hiring Liz (Christa Miller) as a part-time nanny four months before their baby's arrival, Jimmy apologizing to his daughter Alice (Lukita Maxwell) and Louis (Brett Goldstein) getting saved after attempting to commit suicide.
Which Cast Members Are Coming Back for 'Shrinking' Season 3?
Viewers can expect to see the central cast from the first and second seasons return, including Segel, Ford, Malick, Urie, Kawaoka, Miller, Maxwell and Goldstein.
Other potential cast members for Shrinking Season 3 include Jessica Williams (Gaby), Luke Tennie (Sean), Ted McGinley (Derek), Damon Wayans Jr. (Derrick #2) and Cobie Smulders (Sofi), among others.
"I don't want to give too much away, but she pops back around," Segel said of Smulders while at the inaugural Newport Beach TV Fest. "But the magic trick of that casting is we have known each other for 20 years, through thick and thin. But the characters have only just met, so when we're interacting, I think you subconsciously feel like they've known each other forever."
What Is Michael J. Fox's Role in the Series?
Segel also confirmed Jeff Daniels will appear on Shrinking Season 3 as his character's father.
"Jimmy has a complicated relationship with his parents. I think you will find out this season why Jimmy projects so much onto Paul, why it is so important that Harrison Ford gives him validation," he said. "It's not lost on me that [Jeff] is the last version of me — either Jeff Daniels or Judge Reinhold. We're doing these scenes next to each other, and our mannerisms are kind of the same, and neither of us are doing a bit. We're making the same choices, so it's perfect casting."
Will 'Shrinking' Season 3 Welcome New Cast Members?
In addition to Daniels, Shrinking will also welcome Michael J. Fox on board, five years after the Back to the Future actor's last acting role in the 2020 drama series The Good Fight.
"[My friends and I] would talk about Michael J. Fox — he was doing his TV show and Back to the Future at the same time, and sleeping in his trailer and all that. He was a real inspiration," Segel shared, saying working with Fox has been "a dream."
He added, "We would we would talk about him all the time, and I got to tell him that when he came to set. 'Hey, there were times when I told myself, 'The only way I'm going to make it through tonight is because I know you did it.'' And that was really special to be able to get to say to him."
Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 1991 when he was 29. He retired in 2020 after having trouble memorizing his lines and struggling on the set of The Good Fight.
Has Filming for 'Shrinking' Season 3 Begun?
In a February Instagram video, Miller revealed they were gearing up for the scheduled production of Shrinking Season 3 in Pasadena and Altadena.
"After the devastating fires that hit Los Angeles, it feels more important than ever to support all the communities that have been affected," she said in the clip, adding, "This is the city where the magic happens and stories are told and dreams come true, and that's why our show is staying here… So here's to resilience, to new beginnings and to Los Angeles, the beating heart of the entertainment industry, and we cannot wait to show you what we have in store for Season 3."
When Does 'Shrinking' Season 3 Premiere?
An exact release date for Shrinking Season 3 has not been announced as of press time, but it is expected to arrive on Apple TV+ in late 2025 or early 2026.
"This story that we're telling right now because we know how it ends, will definitely end in three seasons," Shrinking co-creator Bill Lawrence told Collider.
Although pitched as a three-season series, he teased that the series "could go beyond" that.
Lawrence continued, "If my partners are open to it and want to, I would do it in a second because I truly love the experience. It's a career highlight getting to work with my wife, [Christa Miller], Harrison [Ford], Jason [Segel], Jess [Williams], and everybody. I haven't figured it out yet, but if Apple said, after the third season story ends, 'How does this story keep going?' They're such great partners, it would be a gift to get to figure that out."