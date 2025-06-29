'Shrinking' Season 3: Everything to Know — Including Michael J. Fox's Role, Returning Cast Members and Release Date

Shrinking is set to bring laughs and tears once again, with its third season landing soon on Apple TV+.

Before Shrinking Season 2 premiered in October 2024, Apple TV+ officially renewed the show, which follows "grieving therapist Jimmy (Jason Segel), who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people's lives … including his own."

While the streaming service has not released the official synopsis for the third season, fans can expect to learn more about the characters in the next installment.

In Season 2, Paul (Harrison Ford) learned he has Parkinson's disease while navigating his relationship with Julie (Wendie Malick). The characters had a Thanksgiving gathering, during which Paul tearfully thanked his family and friends after keeping all his feelings inside.

Other highlights included Brian (Michael Urie) and Charlie (Devin Kawaoka) hiring Liz (Christa Miller) as a part-time nanny four months before their baby's arrival, Jimmy apologizing to his daughter Alice (Lukita Maxwell) and Louis (Brett Goldstein) getting saved after attempting to commit suicide.