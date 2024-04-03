Michael J. Fox Admits 2023 Was a 'Tough Year' Due to 'Physical Challenges' From Parkinson's, But His Family Helps Him 'Push Forward'
Last year was filled with both ups and downs for Michael J. Fox.
In a new interview, the actor reflected on his 2023, revealing that while he's happy he stayed busy with work, he also faced a few hurdles stemming from Parkinson's disease.
"There's been a lot of challenges. A lot of physical challenges these days have been different bits, but just that I had a lot of stuff … I had a movie, a documentary and a lot of obligations. A lot of things have been a lot of effort," the Back to the Future star, 62, told a magazine. "And so it was a tough year, but a good year, in each of the challenges [that] came up."
"With the help of family, with the help of people that I work with, I've been able to meet those challenges and go beyond them and do new things," the father-of-four continued. "And the whole thing is just keep having new experiences, whether it's experiences that push forward, what we're trying to do and our mission with foundation."
In a separate interview, Fox explained that despite struggling with symptoms, he doesn't let them consume him.
"After 35 years or something since I've been diagnosed, this is just my life and I don't think about it much," the Spin City alum explained. "Except that I'm thinking about what we're going to do as a community to figure this out and find a cure — and short of a cure, [create] treatment centers that are really groundbreaking."
- Michael J. Fox Receives Standing Ovation After Ailing Actor Rises From Wheelchair at BAFTA Awards: Watch
- Michael J. Fox and Wife Tracy Pollan Attend the National Board of Review Awards Gala in NYC Amid Actor's Parkinson's Battle: Photos
- Michael J. Fox Feels 'Very Lucky' Despite Tough 33-Year Parkinson's Battle: 'My Life Is Extraordinary'
ever miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Me personally, it's just who I am, and the way I was built," Fox added. "And I'm [not] necessarily trying to figure it out for me, I'm figuring it out for everybody. But it just is what it is."
He touched on that notion again when he was asked about receiving a standing ovation at the BAFTAs in February, where he made a surprise appearance and rose from his wheelchair to present the last award of the night.
"I love it and I appreciate it, but I take it more as recognition of determination and resolve to solve the big problem, and that we all have the power to do whatever it is we can do to move things along," he said of his dedication to raising awareness for Parkinson's. "I think people are just saying, 'Thanks for hanging in there and going after this.' And I appreciate that."
"That's what people were responding to at the BAFTAs," Fox shared. "The issue is that people really want to believe that we can do things, and I think they see me as somebody who's doing that."
People and Entertainment Tonight spoke to Fox.