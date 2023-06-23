Michael J. Fox Celebrates His 'Beautiful Amazing' Wife Tracy Pollan's Birthday as 30-Year Parkinson's Battle Gets Harder
Michael J. Fox celebrated his wife Tracy Pollan's 63rd birthday!
On Thursday, June 22, the Back to the Future lead uploaded a gushing post about his spouse of over 30 years, with whom he shares kids Sam, 34, Aquinnah, 28, Schuyler, 28 and Esmé, 21.
"'She showers the people she loves with love, she shows them the way that she feels,'" he began the post, referencing famous James Taylor lyrics.
"Happy happy birthday @tracy.pollan my forever Summer girl, my love, my best friend, and the most beautiful amazing mom to our four stupendous kids," the actor continued, as he concluded with, "Love love love you 🌻🎂☀️❤️."
Along with his adorable message, Fox shared a series of photos of the longtime lovers cuddling up and smiling together. "Love this and you!!!!😍😍😍," Pollan said in response to the social media shoutout.
Fans also took to the comments section to rave over the couple and their sweet brood.
"She's foxy like you Michael haha 😂❤️👍🏻 love to you both," one person joked, while another said, "Happy Birthday to your beautiful wife. You have been a tremendous figure in my life, I watch the Secret of my Success every year. And in real life, to watch you continue to be one of the strongest individuals with the love of your wife and family."
A third person recalled when Pollan played the girlfriend of Fox's character on his hit TV series Family Ties, saying, "Do you guys ever watch the old Family Ties where you guys met and just giggle? :)"
"Beautiful family and couple. Mike is inspiration ... my dad succumbed to Parkinson's last year. But watching you over the years with [the] disease gave me courage to move on help other Parkinson's families ❤️❤️," a fourth user penned, praising the father-of-four for his strength amid his own battle with the disease.
As OK! previously reported, Fox was diagnosed with the incurable illness when he was just 29 years old in 1991. He has recently opened up about his over 30 years of experience dealing with symptoms and how it's affected Pollan.
"She has this disease too in a sense because I do," the 61-year-old, explained in an interview with CBC. "Right from the beginning, before any of this happened, I took this young actress whose career was hopping, she was doing great, she was beautiful, and I made her a single mother and I took her out of the game."
"I always felt bad about that and here I was doing it again with Parkinson's, kind of superimposing my agenda and a trial on her that wasn't hers to endure," Fox added.