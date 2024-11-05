Michael Jackson's Children Look Somber While Paying Respects at Uncle Tito's Funeral After His Fatal Heart Attack: See Photos
Michael Jackson's children said final goodbyes to their uncle Tito Jackson nearly two months after he died from a heart attack on September 15.
The late King of Pop's daughter, Paris Jackson, and son Bigi Jackson were among family members in attendance at the founding member of the Jackson 5's funeral on Monday, November 4, in Glendale, Calif.
In photos obtained by OK!, Paris, 26, and Bigi, 22, could both be seen looking somber during the outdoor gathering of people dressed in all black.
Paris and Bigi were surrounded by their loved ones on the sorrowful day — including their aunt La Toya Jackson, 68, uncle Marlon Jackson, 67, and cousins Jaafar, 28, and Jermajesty, 24.
Paris was spotted soaking in the sad emotions surrounding the day while dressed in a black dress, tights and black boots. Bigi also appeared glum while dressed in a suit and tie.
The siblings' brother Prince Jackson was not pictured in any photos from the funeral, though he did share a tribute for his uncle when he died in September.
"Love you forever Poppa T❤️," he wrote via Instagram on September 16 alongside a photo of his uncle Tito, aunt La Toya, grandmother Katherine Jackson and some other family members.
In response to Prince's post, Tito's son TJ commented: "He always spoke so highly [of] you, Prince, and was so proud of the man you have become and your love for family. Thank you for being such a great nephew to him."
Paris also acknowledged Tito's death at the time by uploading a throwback photo of him and her late dad — who passed away in June 2009 — writing, "rest in transition Uncle Tito."
The Jackson family's former manager Steve Manning was first to reveal Tito had died after suffering a heart attack while driving from New Mexico to Oklahoma.
Tito's sons, Taj, Taryll and TJ, eventually confirmed their father's passing in a statement shared to Instagram.
"It’s with heavy hearts that we announce that our beloved father, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Tito Jackson is no longer with us. We are shocked, saddened and heartbroken," the message read. "Our father was an incredible man who cared about everyone and their well-being."
"Some of you may know him as Tito Jackson from the legendary Jackson 5, some may know him as 'Coach Tito' or some know him as 'Poppa T.' Nevertheless, he will be missed tremendously," the family expressed.
Their tribute continued: "It will forever be 'Tito Time' for us. Please remember to do what our father always preached and that is 'Love One Another.' We love you Pops. Your boys, Taj, Taryll and TJ."