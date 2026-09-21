Michael Jackson's Estate Seeking Over $9 Million in Legal Fees
Sept. 21 2026, Updated 9:57 a.m. ET
Paris Jackson and Michael Jackson’s estate is clashing over legal fees.
Per documents obtained by TMZ, estate executor John Branca filed court papers Monday, September 14, objecting to Paris’ request for $1,165,481.90 in legal costs.
However, the estate is not arguing that the 27-year-old should receive nothing for her legal efforts.
Paris Jackson Faces Pushback Over Her $1.16 Million Legal Fee Request
John reportedly acknowledged that Paris’ challenges helped recover $625,000 in bonuses that had been paid to attorneys.
His argument, however, is that she should only be reimbursed for legal battles she successfully fought and work that ultimately benefited the estate’s beneficiaries.
In other words, the estate believes the actress’ requested amount is too high.
The dispute comes as the estate itself is asking the court for permission to pay more than $9 million to its own lawyers and other professionals for work carried out over six years.
Per the outlet, the substantial bill covers a wide range of matters, including tax planning, trademarks, business deals and other legal issues connected to Michael’s estate.
The estate is also pointing to the dramatic transformation of the “Thriller” singer’s finances since his death in 2009.
At the time, he reportedly left behind more than $500 million in debt, with interest continuing to accrue.
Those debts have since been paid off, while the estate claims his business interests have grown into a conglomerate worth approximately $2 billion.
The estate argues that its attorneys and other advisers played an important role in turning the struggling finances around.
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Paris Jackson’s Representatives Accuse Michael Jackson’s Estate of Seeking More Money
Meanwhile, Paris has been vocal about her concerns regarding how her father’s estate is being managed.
In a previous statement to People, a spokesperson for Paris accused the executors of using the legal process to benefit themselves.
“For months, Paris Jackson has worked to address what appear to be troubling discrepancies and financial irregularities in the administration of her father's estate,” the spokesperson said.
“It’s no surprise the executors and their lawyers are using every tool at their disposal to take even more money from the Jackson family and use it to line their own pockets,” they continued.
“Paris remains undeterred and will continue fighting for transparency, accountability and fairness for her family," they added.
Paris is a beneficiary of Michael’s estate alongside her brothers, Prince Jackson and Bigi Jackson.
A judge has yet to determine how much, if anything, the pop icon's daughter will ultimately receive.