or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Michael Jackson
OK LogoNEWS

Michael Jackson Executor John Branca Details How Estate Spent Over $20 Million on Michael, His Kids and Mom in 1 Year Alone

Photo of Michael Jackson
Source: MEGA

Michael Jackson’s estate revealed millions in expenses for his children and mother.

Profile Image

Oct. 7 2026, Published 9:19 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Michael Jackson’s estate spent more than $20 million on his three children and his mother in 2024, per a new accounting report filed by executor John Branca.

The yearly report, obtained by TMZ, lays out how the estate’s money was spent throughout the year, including millions of dollars in expenses and benefits for Michael's family.

The beneficiaries of the late pop star’s estate include his children, Prince Jackson, Paris Jackson and Bigi Jackson, as well as his mother, Katherine Jackson.

Article continues below advertisement

Paris Jackson Received Around $6.3 Million in Benefits

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of the estate spent $309,000 on repairs to Paris Jackson’s home.
Source: MEGA

The estate spent $309,000 on repairs to Paris Jackson’s home.

Per the documents, Paris received around $6.3 million in benefits during 2024.

The money covered tax bills and various legal fees, along with several other expenses. The estate also spent $18,500 on travel in April 2024 and another $2,000 on auto storage.

Hundreds of thousands of dollars went toward legal fees, while additional money was used to pay a contractor who worked on a rental property.

The estate also spent around $309,000 on repairs and maintenance for Paris’ main home.

The spending comes as Paris remains involved in a separate legal dispute with her father’s estate over legal fees.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Prince Jackson received around $6.4 million, including a $4.9 million tax bill.
Source: MEGA

Prince Jackson received around $6.4 million, including a $4.9 million tax bill.

Prince received around $6.4 million in benefits, per the accounting.

His expenses included a large amount spent on his Chevron gas card, as well as a $4.9 million tax bill and various other costs.

Michael’s youngest son, Bigi, received around $3.1 million in benefits.

The expenses listed for him included homeowners association fees, 2023 taxes and a Metro Express Lanes bill.

MORE ON:
Michael Jackson

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Katherine Jackson Received More Than $4 Million

Image of Katherine Jackson received more than $4 million in benefits from Michael Jackson’s estate.
Source: MEGA

Katherine Jackson received more than $4 million in benefits from Michael Jackson’s estate.

Katherine received more than $4 million in benefits during the year.

Her expenses included hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal fees, along with a long list of smaller personal and event-related costs.

The estate spent $1,200 at Chocolate Art Lab, $5,000 on an event company and $70,000 at Forest Lawn.

Other expenses included $242 for balloons, $5,000 for valet parking, more than $100,000 in event rentals, $145 at Cordie Cakes, $2,500 for catering and $400 for cleaning services.

Branca also said Michael’s estate, now worth more than $1 billion, continued to break records.

The executor pointed to the success of MJ The Musical, which won a Tony Award, as well as the Cirque du Soleil show in Las Vegas, which continues to sell tickets and has had its run extended through 2030.

Image of Michael Jackson’s estate had reportedly paid off more than $500 million in debt following his 2009 death.
Source: MEGA

Michael Jackson’s estate had reportedly paid off more than $500 million in debt following his 2009 death.

Michael died on June 25, 2009, at the age of 50. At the time of his death, he reportedly left behind more than $500 million in debt, with interest continuing to build.

Those debts have since been paid off. The estate has claimed that the king of pop’s business interests have grown into a conglomerate worth approximately $2 billion.

The estate is currently seeking court approval to pay more than $9 million to its attorneys and other professionals for work performed over six years.

That bill covers matters including tax planning, trademarks, business deals and other legal issues involving Michael’s estate.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.