Michael Jackson Executor John Branca Details How Estate Spent Over $20 Million on Michael, His Kids and Mom in 1 Year Alone

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Michael Jackson’s estate spent more than $20 million on his three children and his mother in 2024, per a new accounting report filed by executor John Branca. The yearly report, obtained by TMZ, lays out how the estate’s money was spent throughout the year, including millions of dollars in expenses and benefits for Michael's family. The beneficiaries of the late pop star’s estate include his children, Prince Jackson, Paris Jackson and Bigi Jackson, as well as his mother, Katherine Jackson.

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Paris Jackson Received Around $6.3 Million in Benefits

Source: MEGA The estate spent $309,000 on repairs to Paris Jackson’s home.

Per the documents, Paris received around $6.3 million in benefits during 2024. The money covered tax bills and various legal fees, along with several other expenses. The estate also spent $18,500 on travel in April 2024 and another $2,000 on auto storage. Hundreds of thousands of dollars went toward legal fees, while additional money was used to pay a contractor who worked on a rental property. The estate also spent around $309,000 on repairs and maintenance for Paris’ main home. The spending comes as Paris remains involved in a separate legal dispute with her father’s estate over legal fees.

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Source: MEGA Prince Jackson received around $6.4 million, including a $4.9 million tax bill.

Prince received around $6.4 million in benefits, per the accounting. His expenses included a large amount spent on his Chevron gas card, as well as a $4.9 million tax bill and various other costs. Michael’s youngest son, Bigi, received around $3.1 million in benefits. The expenses listed for him included homeowners association fees, 2023 taxes and a Metro Express Lanes bill.

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Katherine Jackson Received More Than $4 Million

Source: MEGA Katherine Jackson received more than $4 million in benefits from Michael Jackson’s estate.

Katherine received more than $4 million in benefits during the year. Her expenses included hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal fees, along with a long list of smaller personal and event-related costs. The estate spent $1,200 at Chocolate Art Lab, $5,000 on an event company and $70,000 at Forest Lawn. Other expenses included $242 for balloons, $5,000 for valet parking, more than $100,000 in event rentals, $145 at Cordie Cakes, $2,500 for catering and $400 for cleaning services. Branca also said Michael’s estate, now worth more than $1 billion, continued to break records. The executor pointed to the success of MJ The Musical, which won a Tony Award, as well as the Cirque du Soleil show in Las Vegas, which continues to sell tickets and has had its run extended through 2030.

Source: MEGA Michael Jackson’s estate had reportedly paid off more than $500 million in debt following his 2009 death.