Thief!Michael Jackson's Estate Accuses Man Of Stealing Precious Personal Items Days After Pop Star's Death
Michael Jackson's estate is accusing a man named Jeffre Phillips of stealing valuable pieces of property from the King of Pop.
Jackson passed away on June 25, 2009, at his lavish Los Angeles, Calif. home after suffering a fatal cardiac arrest. The estate is alleging Phillips purposely used the shock and ensuing chaos in the days following the beloved artist's tragic death to rob them blind.
Legal documents obtained by TMZ claim Phillips was engaged to one of Jackson's siblings at the time of his death, but did not specify which of the siblings he was involved with.
While staying at Michael Carolwood House for a period of nine days, Phillips reportedly helped himself to the "Smooth Criminal" singer's personal iPhone, prescription pill bottles, various articles of clothing, his driver's license, handwritten notes and even the exact set of pajamas Jackson was wearing hours before he passed away. The outfit had been removed and set aside by the medical team attempting to save the Grammy Winner's life.
Aside from the more personal items, Phillips is also said to have stolen a briefcase that held business-related paperwork, video cameras, hard drives and computers.
This shocking court filing comes just before the 13th anniversary of the "Thriller" singer's death. Jackson left behind his siblings, as well as his three children — Prince, 25, Paris 24, and Prince Michael II, 20.
As OK! previously reported, the kids are determined to keep their father's memory alive, regularly speaking out against the child molestation allegations hedged against him despite being found innocent of one of the claims in 2005.
"They will defend their dad until the end. They believe Michael when he said he was innocent," a source spilled. "They had happy childhoods living at Neverland Ranch. They loved their dad, and they became very protective of him."