NEWS Michael Jackson and Jeffrey Epstein's Friendship Exposed Source: Department of Justice DOJ photos and testimony place the King of Pop Michael Jackson and Jeffrey Epstein together in Palm Beach, Fla. Lesley Abravanel May 1 2026, Published 2:55 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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A trove of Department of Justice files from late 2025 and 2026 contains photos and testimony regarding Michael Jackson’s connection to Jeffrey Epstein. While the materials confirm a social and business link, they do not contain any accusations of wrongdoing against Jackson. The DOJ release under the Epstein Files Transparency Act included several images of the late King of Pop, including a photo of him with the dead child trafficker standing together at Epstein's Palm Beach residence. One widely circulated photo features Jackson, former President Bill Clinton, and Diana Ross. This was reportedly taken at a 2002 Democratic fundraiser and was not related to Epstein's criminal activities.

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Source: Department of Justice Jackson's former security team stated that the singer was briefly at Epstein’s home.

Jackson's former security team stated that the singer was briefly at Epstein’s home while searching for real estate in Palm Beach. Matt Fiddes, a member of Jackson’s security team at the time, vehemently denied any connection between the two. “I was his bodyguard when the picture with Epstein would of been taken. We were just viewing houses as Michael wanted to live on Palm Beech [sic] so he can be close to his Barry Gibb. A real estate agent set up the viewings over the course of a week. We never even knew who Epstein was he was not famous then,” Fiddes wrote on Instagram. “He like the other house owners we viewed that week wanted a picture with Michael. “I was there with another bodyguard and Michaels then Dr. That’s it! In 2003! Epstein’s house was for sale, so it was one of many lined up to view! Michael never had a clue who he was or the other property owners we met.” He also emphasized that “Epstein was not in his financial circles. All nonsense!”

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Source: MEGA While Jackson was photographed with Epstein, he was much closer to Florida man Al Malnik.

While Jackson was photographed with Epstein, he was much closer to Florida man Al Malnik, whose estate was down the road from Epstein’s. Malnik served as a financial advisor to the late pop icon starting around 2001–2003. Jackson and his children frequently stayed at Malnik’s Ocean Ridge, Florida home, with Malnik aiding in refinancing debts and managing financial affairs during difficult periods.

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Source: Department of Justice Johanna Sjoberg, an Epstein victim, testified she met Jackson at Epstein’s Palm Beach home.

Johanna Sjoberg, an Epstein victim, testified she met Jackson at Epstein’s Palm Beach home. However, when asked if she had ever given Jackson a massage (often a euphemism for abuse in these cases), she explicitly stated, "I did not.” FBI documents reveal that an accuser requested to speak with Jackson for her 16th birthday; Epstein reportedly arranged for Jackson to call her, but no wrongdoing was alleged.

Source: MEGA Jackson's family and estate have generally denied any personal relationship between Jackson and Epstein.