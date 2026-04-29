'I Will Kill You': Jeffrey Epstein's Ex-Employee Accused of Kidnapping, Threatening and Assaulting 2 Men on His Infamous Island

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Jeffrey Epstein's former property manager Ann Rodriquez allegedly went after two brothers who attempted to film a documentary about the s-- trafficker's infamous island, Little St. James. Rodriquez was charged with kidnapping, assault and destruction of property for reportedly aggressively going after the two men on a boat and pointing a gun at them.

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The 2 Brothers Allegedly Trespassed the Property

Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein's former property manager Ann Rodriquez allegedly assaulted 2 brothers on his infamous island.

According to court docs obtained by NewsNation, the incident occurred on March 1, with police finding one of the individuals stripped and bound. Rodriquez allegedly pointed a BB gun at the brothers, and repeatedly shouted: “I will kill you!" As she was chasing the men in her boat after they allegedly trespassed the property to take photos and videos, she demanded one of the brothers jump into the water and swim to her.

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Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein's isle is named Little Saint James.

She reportedly forced him to kneel, strip and be hog-tied while her gun was still pointed at him. The second brother fled on a jet ski to alert law enforcement. According to the docs, police found two other similar weapons on the island. Authorities are also examining a false imprisonment charge against Rodriquez.

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A Different Incident Involved Ann Rodriquez and Her Daughter

Source: MEGA Two separate incidents recently occurred on Jeffrey Epstein's island.

Her arraignment will be held in May, with a separate incident involving Rodriguez occurring on April 25. At the time, maintenance workers claimed they saw a group on the private island taking photos for a nonprofit. The employees told Rodriguez and her daughter what they witnessed, with the latter confronting the group. Her daughter requested the faction to stop; however, the individuals bolted. Rodriguez's daughter — who is five months pregnant —alleged one of the men pushed her down as he ran away.

Source: MEGA The s-- trafficker died by suicide in August 2019.