'I Will Kill You': Jeffrey Epstein's Ex-Employee Accused of Kidnapping, Threatening and Assaulting 2 Men on His Infamous Island
April 29 2026, Published 4:31 p.m. ET
Jeffrey Epstein's former property manager Ann Rodriquez allegedly went after two brothers who attempted to film a documentary about the s-- trafficker's infamous island, Little St. James.
Rodriquez was charged with kidnapping, assault and destruction of property for reportedly aggressively going after the two men on a boat and pointing a gun at them.
The 2 Brothers Allegedly Trespassed the Property
According to court docs obtained by NewsNation, the incident occurred on March 1, with police finding one of the individuals stripped and bound.
Rodriquez allegedly pointed a BB gun at the brothers, and repeatedly shouted: “I will kill you!"
As she was chasing the men in her boat after they allegedly trespassed the property to take photos and videos, she demanded one of the brothers jump into the water and swim to her.
She reportedly forced him to kneel, strip and be hog-tied while her gun was still pointed at him.
The second brother fled on a jet ski to alert law enforcement. According to the docs, police found two other similar weapons on the island.
Authorities are also examining a false imprisonment charge against Rodriquez.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
A Different Incident Involved Ann Rodriquez and Her Daughter
Her arraignment will be held in May, with a separate incident involving Rodriguez occurring on April 25.
At the time, maintenance workers claimed they saw a group on the private island taking photos for a nonprofit. The employees told Rodriguez and her daughter what they witnessed, with the latter confronting the group.
Her daughter requested the faction to stop; however, the individuals bolted. Rodriguez's daughter — who is five months pregnant —alleged one of the men pushed her down as he ran away.
Rodriquez then went after the group as they fled by boat. Maintenance workers allegedly restrained one of the persons left behind and subdued him with duct tape until the cops arrived. The man is being charged with trespassing, court records noted.
Rodriquez later told law enforcement visitors often come to Epstein's island to take footage for social media.
She was seen in more than 200 documents in the Epstein files the DOJ dropped earlier this year. Many of the email correspondence where her name appears, has to do with scheduling, maintenance and travel plans for the dead financier and his friends going to the island.
Epstein was arrested in July 2019 for his crimes involving s-- trafficking of minors. He committed suicide a month later in his jail cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York while awaiting trial.