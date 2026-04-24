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Michael Jackson Ogles Female Fan's Assets in Uncovered Video Footage From Early 2000s

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Source: mega

Michael Jackson almost had his own reality TV show, a friend revealed.

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April 24 2026, Updated 7:43 p.m. ET

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Michael Jackson was caught raving over a female admirer's figure in newly uncovered video footage.

On Friday, April 24, the late singer's friend and producer Marc Schaffel revealed he recorded the superstar from 2000 to 2003 for a reality TV show that never made it to air. While most of the clips are PG, there's one moment where the father-of-three laughed while ogling a fan's body.

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Michael Jackson Pointed Out Female Fan's Assets

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Photo of In an old video, Michael Jackson and a friend giggled over a female fan's figure.
Source: mega

In an old video, Michael Jackson and a friend giggled over a female fan's figure.

In the frame published by TMZ, Jackson signed autographs and then stood on top of a limousine to greet screaming fans.

He then gets back into the car with a few other people as he's driven throughout a city with admirers banging on the car. A female's voice in the automobile can be heard saying while pointing out the window and laughing, "Look! Look at her bouncing!"

Jackson started giggling as well and said, "Look at her t------! Her t------!" then using his hands to gesture a bouncing motion.

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The Clips May Be Included in a Docuseries

Photo of The uncovered footage may be used for a three-part docuseries.
Source: mega

The uncovered footage may be used for a three-part docuseries.

Schaffel wants to turn the videos he has into a three-part docuseries that will focus on the positive parts of Jackson's life. An insider told the outlet each episode will likely be about two hours long, with each focusing on a different "distinct chapter" in the music legend's life.

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Prince Jackson Called His Dad 'Misunderstood'

Photo of Prince Jackson insisted his father 'is the most misunderstood person out there.'
Source: mega

Prince Jackson insisted his father 'is the most misunderstood person out there.'

The footage was published the same day the Michael biopic hit theaters.

Though some have boycotted the movie due to the numerous sexual assault allegations against the late celebrity, his son Prince Jackson defended his dad and raved over the film.

“I think that my father is the most misunderstood person out there, and I hope you get a glimpse into the life and the cause and effect that made him who he was,” Prince shared with ABC News.

"I know when I finished reading the script early on, for me, it felt like a culmination of who my dad was," he explained. "I heard these stories growing up that he had told me himself or that other family members had shared with me, and to see it packaged in a way like a beginning, middle and end, it may be closer to the story in a way."

Photo of Michael Jackson's estate has denied the allegations against him.
Source: mega

Michael Jackson's estate has denied the allegations against him.

Unfortunately, a new report over a sexual assault lawsuit against the King of Pop was also released on April 24.

As OK! reported, four of Dominic and Connie Cascio’s children, who are now grown, claimed they were abused by the star as kids. Though they previously insisted the Grammy winner never touched them, Eddie Cascio told The New York Times they were "brainwashed" and "groomed" to protect Michael's reputation.

The vocalist became friendly with the Cascio family years ago, as Dominic managed a Manhattan hotel Michael used to stay at prior to his sudden death at age 50 in 2009.

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