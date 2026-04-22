Rhyan Hill Stars Says Playing Tito Jackson in 'Michael' Was an 'Incredible Experience': 'I Learned So Much'

Article continues below advertisement

Rhyan Hill was over the moon when he learned he got the part of Tito Jackson in the highly anticipated Michael Jackson biopic Michael, which is distributed by Lionsgate (United States) and Universal Pictures (International). "Playing Tito Jackson was an incredible experience. As the second-oldest brother and a member of the Jackson 5, he played the guitar and helped shape the group’s sound. I learned so much about his personality and his personal story. Being on set felt like living in a dream every day because of the performances, locations, costumes, and the talented people I got to work with," the actor exclusively tells OK!. "Antoine Fuqua and Graham King told me in person at my final callback that I got the role. At that moment, I wanted to dance across the room, but I was able to keep my excitement in check. The second I got home, though, I let it all out."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega The star plays Tito Jackson in the film.

Article continues below advertisement

"I absolutely grew up loving Michael Jackson. I was always surrounded by his music and dancing to it all the time. I actually performed in a Michael Jackson tribute with a dance crew when I was 11 at the Michael Jackson estate. It’s hard to choose, but my top three Michael Jackson songs are 'Jam,' 'P.Y.T. ' and 'Human Nature,'" he continues. "I consumed everything I could to get into the right mindset for the role. I specifically studied the Victory Tour and often watched my favorite music video from The Jacksons, 'Blame It on the Boogie.' I also watched interviews with the brothers together because you could feel the love they had for each other."

Article continues below advertisement

In order to get it close to perfect, Hill "prepared by doing extensive research" on Tito, who died at 70 years old in September 2024. "The film follows Michael from the Jackson 5 era all the way to the beginning of the BAD tour. I immersed myself in that era and beyond. I read articles, watched interviews and performances, studied photos, listened to their music, and did anything I could to fully embody him," he shares. "The hardest part about preparing was learning the guitar. I had only played the clarinet for two months in third grade, so this was completely new territory for me. I had an amazing instructor, Erica Shafer, who taught me, and I spent countless hours making sure I had the songs down."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Courtesy of Lionsgate The movie comes out on April 24.

Article continues below advertisement

The movie, which comes out on April 24, includes many A-listers, including Miles Teller, Colman Domingo and more. "I bonded with all the Jackson brothers the most. We became so close when we were in rehearsals, which led to a natural and brotherly bond. It was easy for us to play brothers on screen because of this chemistry. We also bonded a lot with Colman, Nia, KeiLyn, and Jessica," he says, referring to Nia Long, KeiLyn Durrel Jones and Jessica Sula. "Having Coleman Domingo and Nia Long play my parents was amazing. I learned so much just by watching them in scenes because they always brought something special. I was essentially getting a free masterclass."

Article continues below advertisement

The story follows Michael, who died in 2009, from his early days in the Jackson 5 to becoming one of the biggest entertainers in the world. "I hope this movie shows how human Michael was. When you see such a huge star like that, you sometimes forget that they are just like us. I also want people to walk away celebrating his music, who he was as a person, and his influence," Rhyan says. "Michael definitely shaped my career and my life. He is the blueprint for anyone in the arts, from his dancing to his passion and his presence. He is one of the reasons that Black men like me can be in these spaces within the entertainment industry." He adds, "Being a part of this film has been such an honor, and I’m incredibly grateful that the filmmakers allowed me to be part of such a meaningful cultural moment. Audiences will be transported back in time and will be able to celebrate while watching this film in theaters on April 24th."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Dean Foreman The actor said he 'grew up loving' Michael Jackson.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The star "knew" he wanted to go into showbiz after going to the Amazing Grace Conservatory, founded by Wendy Raquel Robinson and Tracey Lamar Coley. "In the program, we trained in acting, dancing, and singing. One of the first shows I did there was Footloose, and performing with an ensemble in front of an audience was invigorating, and I wanted to do it over and over again. Some amazing alumni in their early careers also went through the program like Issa Rae and Ashton Sanders," he says. Fortunately, his family has been nothing but supportive of his aspirations. "I look up to my mom, dad, and older brother the most. They have been with me from the very beginning and have continued to support me throughout my endeavors. The sacrifices my parents made, like leaving work early to drive me back and forth to auditions while I was still in school, are something I never take for granted. I would not have discovered my passion if it weren’t for them. We also genuinely enjoy each other’s company, spending time laughing and joking together, which makes our bond even stronger," he shares.

Article continues below advertisement

Rhyan has had an outstanding career so far, from working with other artists, including Kendrick Lamar and Childish Gambino. "Those experiences were incredible and meant so much to me. Both of those projects also had a huge cultural impact that I was fortunate to be a part of. Dancing with Childish Gambino for 'This Is America' was especially thrilling. I got to check off so many dreams, like dancing in a music video, performing on SNL, and at the Forum. I had always wanted to dance at the Super Bowl, and what better way to do that than with Kendrick, whom I’ve always admired and wanted to work with. It was a challenging experience because of the large scale and all the moving parts, but I cherished every moment, and when it was showtime, I just didn’t want it to end," he says. He still has more people he hopes to cross paths with. "For acting, I would love to work with Colman Domingo and Nia Long again, especially having the opportunity to see them work in person. I would also love to work with producer/writer/actor creatives like Quinta Brunson, Tina Fey, Rob McElhenney and Mindy Kaling. I’m a huge fan of their shows and their comedy, and being a part of their creative world would be a dream come true," he notes. "For dance, I would love to work with choreographers like Jamal Sims, Christopher Scott, Chris Grant and Sienna Lalau. I’m truly inspired by what they create, and I would even love the opportunity to assist them in the choreography space as well and learn from them."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @_rhyanhill/Instagram The performer said 'theater is my first love.'

Article continues below advertisement

As for what's next, Rhyan says the "list is endless, but I will narrow it down." "Theater is my first love, and I would love to perform on Broadway, specifically in Hamilton, which is my favorite musical. I also want to be a series regular in a comedy series because comedy is such a passion of mine, and I have a love for making people laugh. I also dream of starring in a dance movie, like You Got Served or Step Up or a movie musical like Wicked, Singin' in the Rain or Camp Rock. Blending my love for acting, singing, and dancing, like I was able to do in Michael, would be a dream to do again. Additionally, I want to choreograph for an award show because my choreography is full of big movements and energy. Lastly, I hope to be a showrunner for my own show, following in the footsteps of the previous producers I mentioned! I have countless creative ideas and stories to share that I believe would be great for a TV show," he says.

Article continues below advertisement