Michael Jackson Once Shared Hotel Bed With a 'Young Male Hollywood Star Half His Age,' Former Colleague Reveals in Exposé
April 8 2026, Published 3:56 p.m. ET
A former "temporary colleague" of Michael Jackson's confessed he witnessed the late singer's questionable relationship with young men.
With renewed interest in the musician prior to the premiere of the Michael biopic, Jonathan Margolis revealed via a new exposé that he was in the star's "retinue" around 2001 as Jackson worked on writing a book with his spiritual adviser, Rabbi Shmuley Boteach.
'I Though He Was Asexual'
Margolis said he was "never exactly a friend of Jackson’s... But apparently, he liked me — even knowing I wasn’t a particular fan of his music."
"My position has always been that I rather liked Jackson and am surprised and saddened by the allegations, as I thought he was, if anything, asexual — any adult side to him crushed by his celebrity from the age of 5 and his overbearing father," he explained in The Independent, referring to multiple men who have accused Jackson of sexually abusing them when they were underage.
Michael Jackson Shared a Bed With a 'Young Male Star'
While most of their outings were fun or casual, there was one incident at a hotel that stuck out, as it "may have displayed his innocence or lack of it."
"Late one night, there was a knock on the huge double doors. I answered it to see a young male Hollywood star half Michael’s age, then 42," he recalled. "I felt I was now free to get the Tube home, so I left the two of them tucked up in the enormous bed, both studiously reading comics — and at least two meters horizontally apart."
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Though some of the accusations against Jackson went to trial, he never faced conviction.
Two of his most vocal accusers, Wade Robson and James Safechuck, shared their alleged childhood stories in the 2019 documentary Leaving Neverland. The doc won an Emmy for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special.
Michael Jackson Went Through 2 Divorces
Publicly, the star only dated women. He was married to Lisa Marie Presley from 1994 to 1996 and shared two kids with Debbie Rowe, whom he was wed to from 1996 to 2000. He also had a son with an unidentified surrogate.
His estate has continued to deny the sexual abuse claims after the father-of-three died from an accidental fentanyl overdose administered by his doctor at age 50 in 2009.