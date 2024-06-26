OK Magazine
Michael Jackson's Son Prince Writes His Father a Heartbreaking Tribute on the 15th Anniversary of His Death: 'The World Felt Better With You in It'

Source: mega
By:

Jun. 26 2024, Updated 12:10 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

In a rare public appearance, Michael Jackson's children — Prince, Paris, and Bigi — came together to honor their late father on the 15th anniversary of his passing.

Source: mega

Michael Jackson's family honored the late pop star on the anniversary of his death.

Prince, whose full name is Michael Joseph Jackson Jr., commemorated his father's legacy by sharing a heartbreaking message on social media.

He shared, "Miss you pops ... The world felt better with you in it." The post also included his father's song "We Are the World," written by the King of Pop and Lionel Richie.

Source: mega

Prince Jackson, whose full name is Michael Joseph Jackson Jr., wrote, 'Miss you pops ... The world felt better with you in it.'

Prince was not alone in commemorating the King of Pop. His siblings, Paris, 26, and Bigi, 21, also joined him in honoring their father's legacy, recently appearing on the red carpet of MJ the Musical.

During the rare joint red carpet appearance of Michael's three children, they collectively committed to preserving his memory and musical contributions.

Source: mega

Michael Jackson died of acute propofol intoxication in 2009.

MORE ON:
Michael Jackson
The "Thriller" singer's eldest brother, Jackie, 73, also shared an image on his social media accounts featuring him singing with his younger brother when they were just kids in The Jackson 5.

He wrote, "Hard to believe it's been 15 years without you ❤️‍🩹 We miss you everyday 🕊️."

The pop star's second oldest brother Tito, 70, shared a simple black-and-white portrait of the superstar on Instagram with the hashtags “15 years without Michael Jackson,” “Gone too soon,” “Always in our hearts,” “Miss you much,” “MJ4ever” and “No words.”

Tito’s son TJ, 45, also paid tribute to his late uncle in a post that read, “I miss you so much Uncle Michael. Thank you for all you did for me. I will always feel like the luckiest nephew to have you as an eternal source of strength, guidance and love. I love you forever.”

Source: mega

Michael's children attended the red carpet of 'MJ the Musical.'

Prince previously opened up about his father's legacy in 2022 when he said, "There are a lot of complexities in life that I feel parents teach their children [about], so without that, there’s some confusion there."

"It’s a big legacy to uphold, you know? It would be great if I knew how he would like it to be upheld," he explained. "So, in that way, I think about him every day."

Source: ok!

A musical biopic starring his nephew Jaafar, 27, is currently in the works by Southpaw director Antoine Fuqua and is scheduled to be released in 2025.

People and E! provided quotes and sources used in this article.

