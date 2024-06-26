Michael Jackson's Son Prince Writes His Father a Heartbreaking Tribute on the 15th Anniversary of His Death: 'The World Felt Better With You in It'

The "Thriller" singer's eldest brother, Jackie, 73, also shared an image on his social media accounts featuring him singing with his younger brother when they were just kids in The Jackson 5.

He wrote, "Hard to believe it's been 15 years without you ❤️‍🩹 We miss you everyday 🕊️."

The pop star's second oldest brother Tito, 70, shared a simple black-and-white portrait of the superstar on Instagram with the hashtags “15 years without Michael Jackson,” “Gone too soon,” “Always in our hearts,” “Miss you much,” “MJ4ever” and “No words.”

Tito’s son TJ, 45, also paid tribute to his late uncle in a post that read, “I miss you so much Uncle Michael. Thank you for all you did for me. I will always feel like the luckiest nephew to have you as an eternal source of strength, guidance and love. I love you forever.”