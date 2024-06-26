Michael Jackson's Son Prince Writes His Father a Heartbreaking Tribute on the 15th Anniversary of His Death: 'The World Felt Better With You in It'
In a rare public appearance, Michael Jackson's children — Prince, Paris, and Bigi — came together to honor their late father on the 15th anniversary of his passing.
Prince, whose full name is Michael Joseph Jackson Jr., commemorated his father's legacy by sharing a heartbreaking message on social media.
He shared, "Miss you pops ... The world felt better with you in it." The post also included his father's song "We Are the World," written by the King of Pop and Lionel Richie.
Prince was not alone in commemorating the King of Pop. His siblings, Paris, 26, and Bigi, 21, also joined him in honoring their father's legacy, recently appearing on the red carpet of MJ the Musical.
During the rare joint red carpet appearance of Michael's three children, they collectively committed to preserving his memory and musical contributions.
- King Charles 'Put a Stop' to Prince Harry and Prince William Meeting Michael Jackson Due to His Controversial Past
- Britney Spears Praises Alleged Michael Jackson Victim and Ex-Flame Wade Robson for 'Incredibly Sensitive' Video: 'Genuinely Touched My Heart'
- 10 Artists With the Most No. 1 Songs on Billboard Hot 100: The Beatles, Mariah Carey and More
The "Thriller" singer's eldest brother, Jackie, 73, also shared an image on his social media accounts featuring him singing with his younger brother when they were just kids in The Jackson 5.
He wrote, "Hard to believe it's been 15 years without you ❤️🩹 We miss you everyday 🕊️."
The pop star's second oldest brother Tito, 70, shared a simple black-and-white portrait of the superstar on Instagram with the hashtags “15 years without Michael Jackson,” “Gone too soon,” “Always in our hearts,” “Miss you much,” “MJ4ever” and “No words.”
Tito’s son TJ, 45, also paid tribute to his late uncle in a post that read, “I miss you so much Uncle Michael. Thank you for all you did for me. I will always feel like the luckiest nephew to have you as an eternal source of strength, guidance and love. I love you forever.”
Prince previously opened up about his father's legacy in 2022 when he said, "There are a lot of complexities in life that I feel parents teach their children [about], so without that, there’s some confusion there."
"It’s a big legacy to uphold, you know? It would be great if I knew how he would like it to be upheld," he explained. "So, in that way, I think about him every day."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
A musical biopic starring his nephew Jaafar, 27, is currently in the works by Southpaw director Antoine Fuqua and is scheduled to be released in 2025.
People and E! provided quotes and sources used in this article.