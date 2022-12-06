Michael Jackson's Legacy: Late Singer's Records, Videos & Music Still Beloved By Many
Don't stop until you get enough! that was Michael Jackson's advice in his first No. 1 solo single — and the world's taken it to heart. Thirteen years after his shocking June 25, 2009, death, we still can't get enough of the beloved superstar.
His records, videos and music have generated $1 billion worldwide in the last 48 months alone! And that's not including the stage productions, Jackson family tribute concert tours and TV shows spawned after his untimely passing. Sister LaToya's new cable reality show, Life with LaToya, drew 1.5 million viewers from its April 203 debut episode, which dealt with Michael's memory.
Her surviving brothers made a splash with their own A&E series, The Jacksons, right after the Michael died. They also toured America in a concert series dedicated to keeping Michael's legacy alive. But, in truth, the Moonwalking legend didn't really need his fractious family's help to stay in our hearts.
In a $250 million extravaganza, Cirque du Soleil had already declared him "Michael Jackson: the Immortal" for a global tour that took in a staggering $400 million! And Las Vegas' Mandalay Bay Resort gave the show, named after him, a permanent home in a sold-out venue.