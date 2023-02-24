Michael Jackson's Battle With Pain Killers To Blame For Demise Of Marriage To Lisa Marie Presley: 'It Took Over His Life'
A newly discovered unpublished manuscript is shedding light on what caused the divorce between Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley.
According to Radar, after the "Lights Out" singer passed away in January, a telling document has unearthed which gave clear evidence as to why her 1994 union with the King of Pop was so short lived.
The papers revealed Presley suffered from a bit of a savior complex when it came to Jackson — who passed away in 2009. "You get sucked into the 'You poor, misunderstood person, you..." Elvis Presley's only daughter admitted of their romance. "I'm a sucker for that."
In another bombshell revelation from the manuscript, prior to getting hitched, Jackson allegedly called Presley in 1993 to tell her he was as suicidal. During the conversion —in which the "Thriller" vocalist was reportedly high on drugs — Jackson proposed to the songwriter thinking she was his good friend Debbie Rowe.
"She must have noticed something was off about his behavior, but she ignored it until he called her Debbie," an inside source explained of the incident. However, it was not the accidental proposal which upended their relationship.
"Michael's addiction to painkillers was mainly to blame," the source spilled. "It took over his life and he became more and more unstable. Lisa Marie spent less and less time at Neverland Ranch, and when she did, she would sleep in a separate bedroom."
"There was no doubt in Lisa Marie's mind that Michael was using Debbie to get more drugs," the insider alleged of his close bond with the dermatology assistant whom he later married and welcomed children Paris and Prince Jackson with. Rowe eventually admitted she "regretted" supplying the pop star with pain killers for years.
Despite their rocky end in 1996, the Jackson estate released a heartfelt statement upon Presley's untimely passing after she went into cardiac arrest earlier this year.
"We are saddened by the sudden tragic loss of Michael's former wife, Lisa Marie Presley," Jackson's estate said. "Michael cherished the special bond they enjoyed and was comforted by Lisa Marie's generous love, concern, and care during their times together."