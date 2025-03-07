Michael Lohan Claims Estranged Wife Kate Major Has Been 'Threatening to Get Me Violated on Probation for a Long Time' After Arrest Warrant Drama
Michael Lohan spoke exclusively to OK! after it was revealed an arrest warrant had been issued for him in Florida for violating probation.
“Kate [Major] has been threatening to get me violated on probation for a long time,” Lohan said of his estranged wife. “She used these false charges here in Texas to do so.”
Lohan explained her motive is that he has sole custody of their children and she wants custody back.
“[It] won’t work,” Lohan continued, “because I’m going to prove how she lied and how she's an unfit mother.”
“I have hundreds and hundreds of videos of her drunk and alcohol-crazed abuse, lies and false charges,” he added. Lohan shared three video clips exclusively with OK!, with the first one being of Major discussing the “violation of bond.” “You f------- it up big time on this one,” she says in the footage.
“No you did, Kate,” Lohan responds. “Watch what happens,” she insists. “It’s like that E! special. Watch what happens.”
In another clip from February 12, his son admits that Major hit Lohan.
Major later admits she got him arrested as “retribution” for the fact that he had her previously arrested. Lohan assured OK! he is in possession of a lot more footage, which paints Major in a negative light.
- Michael Lohan Hit With Protective Order After Arrest as His Attorney Places Blame on Ex Kate Major's Alcohol Abuse
- Lindsay Lohan's Dad Michael Arrested for Assault After Alleged Altercation With Wife Kate Major
- Dina Lohan Pleads Guilty To Driving Under The Influence & Leaving The Scene Of The Accident
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
TMZ reported on the arrest warrant, noting it was issued after Lohan was arrested for alleged assault in Texas in February. The warrant is related to a case in Palm Beach where Lohan pleaded guilty to five counts of patient brokering in 2022 for getting commission for referring people to a rehab facility. Lohan was given four years probation, and his most recent arrest violated the probation.
Lohan spoke to OK! on February 25 after his arrest, insisting the charges were “based on lies.”
“I did nothing to harm Kate nor have I! Like on numerous other occasions, Kate’s allegations are false. Both her lies and her drinking are out of control," he stated.
The famous father went on to specifically claim he “absolutely did not touch” Major “like she alleged,” confirming he has “proof."
“For years now, Kate has lied about me — she's been physically, emotionally and verbally abusive, and even admitted that she lied to have me set up or arrested on numerous occasions,” he added. “The difference is, AGAIN, I have video proof of EVERYTHING she's done. Meanwhile, I've been held captive to her threats. I — nor my boys — can have a normal life. She just won't go! Nor can I move on with my life because I'm afraid what she might say or do to me or another people in in our lives!"
He also promised to release all of the footage he has taped of Major “in court” and “to the public.”