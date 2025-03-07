Michael Lohan Claims Estranged Wife Kate Major Has Been 'Threatening to Get Me Violated on Probation for a Long Time' After Arrest Warrant Drama

“Kate [Major] has been threatening to get me violated on probation for a long time,” Lohan said of his estranged wife. “She used these false charges here in Texas to do so.”

Lohan explained her motive is that he has sole custody of their children and she wants custody back.

“[It] won’t work,” Lohan continued, “because I’m going to prove how she lied and how she's an unfit mother.”