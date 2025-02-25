Michael Lohan Hit With Protective Order After Arrest as His Attorney Places Blame on Ex Kate Major's Alcohol Abuse
Michael Lohan's attorney believes police should be turning their attention to his client's accuser, estranged wife Kate Major.
The 64-year-old's lawyer, Andino Reynal, attempted to place blame on Major in response to a judge hitting the father of famed actress Lindsay Lohan with an emergency protective order after he was arrested on Saturday, February 22, and charged with felony assault for "continuous violence against the family."
The mandatory court notice requires Michael to refrain from assaulting Kate or communicating with her in a threatening or harassing matter, per legal documents obtained by a news publication.
Michael is also prohibited from approaching within 200 feet of Kate's place of employment — even if he isn't carrying a firearm.
In response to the demands, Michael's lawyer attempted to twist the narrative toward Kate, insisting in a statement to the news outlet that his client's estranged wife is an alcoholic with a criminal record.
The legal professional noted Kate's numerous DUI arrests and three DUI convictions, claiming Michael has tried to help his ex get sober "for her own good and for the good of their two young children" — sons Landon, 12, and Logan, 10.
"When it became clear Kate was not going [to] give up drinking, Michael asked her to move out of the guest house where she had been living — and these [police] accusations followed," Reynal alleged, calling the timeline of Kate's claims "suspicious" as Michael denied any wrongdoing.
Michael's attorney is confidante a grand jury will find no probable cause to formally charge him in the case.
The emergency protective order comes after Kate called police in fear Michael was following her, as he arrived at the parking lot of a building in Harris County, Texas, where his estranged wife was getting a mammogram — an annual procedure for adult women that checks for b----- cancer — on Friday, February 21.
When Harris County Sheriff deputies responded to the call, Kate told officers Michael allegedly flipped her out of a chair at their house a few days prior and claimed she was facing pain and discomfort as a result.
Police ultimately took Michael into custody and slapped him with the felony assault charge after a responding officer noticed bruises on Kate's body. His bail was set at $30,000
Michael and Kate have been intertwined in a messy legal battle ever since she filed for divorce from the famous dad in 2018 — four years after they tied the knot.
Kate is no stranger to being arrested, either, as she was handcuffed in June 2024 for violating a protection order after getting into a public fight with Michael and smacking him.
After the incident, Michael exclusively vented to OK!: "I am sick of people claiming I hit women. This has been going on a long time and that’s why I decided to finally release videos… You can’t deny what you see in the videos. I had an order of protection on Kate from New York from when she hit me with a pole. Kate had wanted to leave Texas and go to California. So, one of my friends offered her his apartment to stay in as long as she got a job. Did she try to get a job? No. Instead, she decided to go out partying constantly."
TMZ obtained court documents regarding the requirements of Michael's emergency protective order.