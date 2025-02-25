Michael Lohan Hit With Protective Order After Arrest as His Attorney Places Blame on Ex Kate Major's Alcohol Abuse

Michael Lohan was arrested on Saturday, February 22, for causing 'continuous violence against the family.'

The 64-year-old's lawyer, Andino Reynal , attempted to place blame on Major in response to a judge hitting the father of famed actress Lindsay Lohan with an emergency protective order after he was arrested on Saturday, February 22, and charged with felony assault for "continuous violence against the family."

Michael Lohan 's attorney believes police should be turning their attention to his client's accuser, estranged wife Kate Major .

Michael Lohan was hit with an emergency protective order after his arrest.

The mandatory court notice requires Michael to refrain from assaulting Kate or communicating with her in a threatening or harassing matter, per legal documents obtained by a news publication.

Michael is also prohibited from approaching within 200 feet of Kate's place of employment — even if he isn't carrying a firearm.