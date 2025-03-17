or
Article continues below advertisement
Lindsay Lohan's Dad Michael Arrested in Florida Weeks After Getting Busted for Felony Assault

Photo of Michael Lohan
Source: MEGA

Lindsay Lohan's father, Michael, was arrested in Florida weeks after getting busted for a felony assault.

By:

March 17 2025, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Michael Lohan is incarcerated again after getting arrested on a probation violation.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Kate Major and Michael Lohan
Source: MEGA

Michael Lohan and his attorney have denied Kate Major's assault allegations.

Article continues below advertisement

According to reports, Lohan was taken into police custody on March 16 in West Palm Beach, Fla., on a warrant related to a probation violation. The famous father had been on probation there since 2022, and his arrest in Texas in February apparently triggered the violation.

Robert Gershman, an attorney representing Lohan, told TMZ, “For sure he did not violate probation. He has been obedient and responsible through his term of probation and we hope her honor will release him quickly. We deny the allegations by Kate [Major] that he assaulted her."

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Michael Lohan
Source: MEGA

Michael Lohan said he has videos of Kate Major's alleged 'drunken and alcohol-crazed abuse.'

Article continues below advertisement

OK! exclusively spoke to Lohan on March 7 regarding the arrest warrant that was issued for him violating probation. He explained his estranged wife had been “threatening” to get him “violated on probation for a long time” and used “false charges in Texas to do so.”

Lohan, who has sole custody of his children he shares with Major, said she likely wants custody back.

“[It] won’t work,” Lohan continued, “because I’m going to prove how she lied and how she's an unfit mother.”

“I have hundreds and hundreds of videos of her drunk and alcohol-crazed abuse, lies and false charges,” he added.

MORE ON:
Michael Lohan

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Kate Major and Michael Lohan
Source: MEGA

Michael Lohan has been sharing clips of Kate Major to his Facebook page.

Article continues below advertisement

Lohan shared three video clips exclusively with OK!, with the first one being of Major discussing the “violation of bond.”

“You f------- it up big time on this one,” she says in the footage.

“No you did, Kate,” Lohan responds.

“Watch what happens,” she insists. “It’s like that E! special. Watch what happens.”

In another clip from February 12, his son admits that Major hit Lohan.

Major later admits she got him arrested as “retribution” for the fact that he had her previously arrested.

Lohan assured OK! he is in possession of a lot more footage, which paints Major in a negative light, and he has shared some of it on his personal Facebook page in the past few weeks.

Article continues below advertisement

After his arrest in Texas in February, Lohan also talked with OK!, insisting the charges were “based on lies.”

“I did nothing to harm Kate nor have I! Like on numerous other occasions, Kate’s allegations are false. Both her lies and her drinking are out of control," he stated.

Lohan went on to specifically claim he “absolutely did not touch” Major “like she alleged,” confirming he has “proof."

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Michael Lohan
Source: MEGA

Michael Lohan said he 'absolutely did not touch' Kate Major.

“For years now, Kate has lied about me — she's been physically, emotionally and verbally abusive, and even admitted that she lied to have me set up or arrested on numerous occasions,” he added. “The difference is, AGAIN, I have video proof of EVERYTHING she's done. Meanwhile, I've been held captive to her threats. I — nor my boys — can have a normal life. She just won't go! Nor can I move on with my life because I'm afraid what she might say or do to me or another people in in our lives!"

He also promised to release all of the footage he has taped of Major “in court” and “to the public.”

