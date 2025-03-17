Lindsay Lohan's Dad Michael Arrested in Florida Weeks After Getting Busted for Felony Assault

OK! exclusively spoke to Lohan on March 7 regarding the arrest warrant that was issued for him violating probation. He explained his estranged wife had been “threatening” to get him “violated on probation for a long time” and used “false charges in Texas to do so.”

Lohan, who has sole custody of his children he shares with Major, said she likely wants custody back.

“[It] won’t work,” Lohan continued, “because I’m going to prove how she lied and how she's an unfit mother.”

“I have hundreds and hundreds of videos of her drunk and alcohol-crazed abuse, lies and false charges,” he added.