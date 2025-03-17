Lindsay Lohan's Dad Michael Arrested in Florida Weeks After Getting Busted for Felony Assault
Michael Lohan is incarcerated again after getting arrested on a probation violation.
According to reports, Lohan was taken into police custody on March 16 in West Palm Beach, Fla., on a warrant related to a probation violation. The famous father had been on probation there since 2022, and his arrest in Texas in February apparently triggered the violation.
Robert Gershman, an attorney representing Lohan, told TMZ, “For sure he did not violate probation. He has been obedient and responsible through his term of probation and we hope her honor will release him quickly. We deny the allegations by Kate [Major] that he assaulted her."
OK! exclusively spoke to Lohan on March 7 regarding the arrest warrant that was issued for him violating probation. He explained his estranged wife had been “threatening” to get him “violated on probation for a long time” and used “false charges in Texas to do so.”
Lohan, who has sole custody of his children he shares with Major, said she likely wants custody back.
“[It] won’t work,” Lohan continued, “because I’m going to prove how she lied and how she's an unfit mother.”
“I have hundreds and hundreds of videos of her drunk and alcohol-crazed abuse, lies and false charges,” he added.
Lohan shared three video clips exclusively with OK!, with the first one being of Major discussing the “violation of bond.”
“You f------- it up big time on this one,” she says in the footage.
“No you did, Kate,” Lohan responds.
“Watch what happens,” she insists. “It’s like that E! special. Watch what happens.”
In another clip from February 12, his son admits that Major hit Lohan.
Major later admits she got him arrested as “retribution” for the fact that he had her previously arrested.
Lohan assured OK! he is in possession of a lot more footage, which paints Major in a negative light, and he has shared some of it on his personal Facebook page in the past few weeks.
After his arrest in Texas in February, Lohan also talked with OK!, insisting the charges were “based on lies.”
“I did nothing to harm Kate nor have I! Like on numerous other occasions, Kate’s allegations are false. Both her lies and her drinking are out of control," he stated.
Lohan went on to specifically claim he “absolutely did not touch” Major “like she alleged,” confirming he has “proof."
“For years now, Kate has lied about me — she's been physically, emotionally and verbally abusive, and even admitted that she lied to have me set up or arrested on numerous occasions,” he added. “The difference is, AGAIN, I have video proof of EVERYTHING she's done. Meanwhile, I've been held captive to her threats. I — nor my boys — can have a normal life. She just won't go! Nor can I move on with my life because I'm afraid what she might say or do to me or another people in in our lives!"
He also promised to release all of the footage he has taped of Major “in court” and “to the public.”