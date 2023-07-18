New Mom Lindsay Lohan's Delivery 'Went Really Smooth,' Her Once-Estranged Father Michael Lohan Reveals
The Lohans are over the moon after Lindsay Lohan and her husband, Bader Shammas, welcomed their first child!
"All I can say is I'm so so happy for Lindsay and Bader! They will be amazing parents," the actress' father, Michael Lohan, gushed to a magazine. "We are all truly blessed in so many ways!"
"Michael has a little girl so this is the first little boy in the family and it’s just wonderful," he added, referring to his own son Michael Lohan Jr.'s daughter Isabel, 2.
"Everything went great with Lindsay, absolutely amazing and the delivery went really smooth," he noted of the star welcoming son Luai.
"All I can say is, pinch me. I I feel like I'm in a dream," he declared to another news outlet. "My baby isn't a baby anymore — she's a mommy."
Michael, 63, didn't always have a great relationship with the Freaky Friday star, 37, though it seems they're now on better terms. He even made a few Instagram posts in March when the new mom announced her pregnancy.
"To say I'm beyond thrilled for Lindsay and Bader is an understatement. But to see all the amazing and supportive comments truly touches my heart," he gushed. "From family, friends, celebrities, acquaintances and people we may not know, you've all been amazing. And my blessing go out to those of you who shared their own 'coming soon' news as well. Bless you all! #BestRoleYet."
His sweet messages come years after the two endured a rocky relationship.
The troubled patriarch, who has been arrested multiple times and struggled with substance abuse, divorced Lindsay's mother, Dina Lohan, in 2005.
Fortunately, the family has mended ties, and this past April, the teen icon went to dinner with her siblings and both parents, marking the first full family reunion in seven years.
