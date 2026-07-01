Sabrina Carpenter and Ed Sheeran Spotted in New York as Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's Alleged MSG Wedding Itinerary Is Revealed
July 1 2026, Published 2:48 p.m. ET
The alleged itinerary for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's big day has been revealed as Sabrina Carpenter, Aaron Dessner and Ed Sheeran were spotted in New York.
America's favorite couple is rumored to be tying the knot at Madison Square Garden over the weekend of July 4.
The two-day wedding extravaganza is slated to begin on Thursday, July 2, with an intimate rehearsal dinner at the Infosys Theater in Madison Square Garden in New York City.
What Is the Itinerary for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's Wedding?
The couple is rumored to have invited more than 1,000 guests to their larger wedding ceremony on July 3 at Madison Square Garden's main arena.
Rumors have suggested that doors will open for their star-studded guest list at 3:30 p.m., with the cocktail hour set to begin at 4 p.m. on the building's sixth-floor concourse, Page Six reported.
The ceremony will allegedly take place at 5:30 p.m. on the main floor of the iconic Manhattan arena.
The reception will allegedly be held at 6:30 p.m. and the much-anticipated celebration will continue into the wee hours of the morning at 2 a.m.
Who Will Attend the Wedding?
The guest list is rumored to include Swift's A-list friends, including Zoë Kravitz and Gigi Hadid, and it seems attendees are already swarming in.
Dessner and Sheeran were seen sharing a meal in upstate New York at BuonaSera on the Lake, 60 miles from Dessner's famous Long Pond recording studio, People reported. The restaurant is three hours from New York City.
Carpenter was spotted out to dinner with a friend at Emmett's on Grove in the West Village just ahead of the wedding.
Some have alleged that Stevie Knicks and Tim McGraw have been pulled to perform on the big day.
The couple has tried to keep the details of the ceremony under lock and key, with their hundreds of guests allegedly signing NDAs vowing to keep everything a secret.
However, the binding documents reportedly did not include a mention of a monetary fine or other repercussions for anyone who did not follow them.
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TMZ previously reported that invitations were watermarked and the recipient's name appeared multiple times so that any leaks could be traced back to the guest who was invited.
It's even been suggested that guests do not know the actual location of the day's events, only the city and ceremony date.
Rumors initially sparked that Swift and Kelce would be tying the knot at Madison Square Garden after the couple allegedly filed permits to close down the streets surrounding the venue from July 2 to July 5.
Several of Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs teammates reportedly booked hotel stays nearby for the very same weekend.
When Did Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Start Dating?
Some fans think the speculation is completely fabricated, while others are taking every clue as a sign that Kelce and Swift are in fact headed toward the altar this weekend.
Crews were spotted unloading decorative pieces for a "Garden Party," as sources speculated that the couple planned to transform Madison Square Garden into a castle for their fairytale wedding.
Kelce and Swift began dating in 2023 after the football star attended the Eras Tour with a friendship bracelet that had his number on it. They got engaged after two years of dating in August 2025.