Megan Fox Refrains From Discussing 'Confusing' Machine Gun Kelly Relationship Status: 'Not for Public Consumption'
After going through some ups and downs in their relationship, Megan Fox feels like she doesn't needed to share details about what she and Machine Gun Kelly have going through.
“What I’ve learned about being in this relationship is that it’s not for public consumption,” Fox, 37, admitted while appearing on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast episode, released on Tuesday, March 19. “So I think as of now, I don’t have a comment on the status of the relationship per se.”
“What I can say is that [he] is what I refer to as being my twin soul, and there will always be a tether to him no matter what. I cannot say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow. Beyond that, I’m not willing to explain," she continued.
Fox added that her romance with the rocker, 33, is "confusing" and "interesting" to others not in her inner circle.
The pair were first linked in June 2020, and two years later, they got engaged. But things came to a half when they were seen fighting at a Super Bowl party in 2023. "They've had plenty of ups and downs throughout their relationship, but this one seems serious," one insider explained at the time.
"It's certainly not the first big fight they've had. They can usually work through it," a second source noted.
Last year, the brunette bombshell revealed she had a miscarriage — something she wrote about in her book of poetry, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous.
"There is an ultrasound by your side of the bed, 10 weeks and 1 day … do you think that if she could have, she would have left a suicide note?" Megan wrote in an excerpt of her book.
"But now I have to say goodbye," the poem continued. "I close my eyes and imagine holding you tight against my chest as they rip you from my insides. I will pay any price, tell me please, what is the ransom for her soul?"
The actress then explained how the loss affected her relationship with the singer.
"I had never been through anything like that before in my life," she said on Good Morning America. "I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us."
"And it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately, and together and apart, and together and apart, and together and apart, trying to navigate, 'What does this mean? Why did this happen?'" she shared.