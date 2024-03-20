Megan Fox Refrains From Discussing 'Confusing' Machine Gun Kelly Relationship Status: 'Not for Public Consumption'

After going through some ups and downs in their relationship, Megan Fox feels like she doesn't needed to share details about what she and Machine Gun Kelly have going through.

“What I’ve learned about being in this relationship is that it’s not for public consumption,” Fox, 37, admitted while appearing on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast episode, released on Tuesday, March 19. “So I think as of now, I don’t have a comment on the status of the relationship per se.”