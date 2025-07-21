or
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Ex Escort Says Cassie Ventura Would Pause 'Freak Offs' If Rapper Left the Room: 'Not Till He Comes Back'

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs; picture of Cassie Ventura.
Source: MEGA; @cassie/instagram

Cassie Ventura allegedly experienced severe physical, emotional and sexual abuse during her relationship with Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

By:

July 21 2025, Published 4:15 p.m. ET

Sean "Diddy" Combs' former escort continues to reveal secrets about the rapper's dark past.

Shawn Dearing, an ex s-- worker hired by Combs through the site Cowboys4Angels, sat down for an interview with Michael Knowles to dive deeper into his experiences with the convicted felon and the rapper's ex-girlfriend Casandra "Cassie" Ventura after the music mogul was found guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution earlier this month.

Shawn Dearing Says 'Freak Offs' Were 'All About Power'

image of Cassie Ventura dated Sean 'Diddy Combs' for about one decade.
Source: MEGA

Cassie Ventura dated Sean 'Diddy Combs' for about one decade.

Appearing on the "Michael &" podcast, Dearing opened up about some of the strict rules Ventura had when participating in Combs' "freak off" gatherings, which prosecutors in the Bad Boy Records' founder's federal trial described as "elaborate and produced s-- performances that Combs arranged, directed, m---------- during and often electronically recorded."

One guideline seemed to involve Ventura being unable to participate in sexual activities without Combs being present in the room.

Cassie Ventura Had to Stop 'Freak Offs' If Sean 'Diddy' Combs Left the Room

image of Sean 'Diddy' Combs frequently threw drug-filled s-- parties called 'freak offs.'
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs frequently threw drug-filled s-- parties called 'freak offs.'

"There was a few times where I got to see that side of the Diddy, where it was all about power," Dearing admits, noting he and Ventura could have "no interaction without him there."

"Because there was a moment...we're naked and on a couch, and Diddy kind of gets up and walks, and she just kind of pauses...and I kind of lean back on the couch...[to say] something just to kind of to break the ice in a sense, and she just goes, 'Not till he comes back.' Just, 'No, no, wait till he comes back,'" he explained.

Escort Admits He Was Supposed to Be at Hotel on Night Diddy Beat Cassie

image of Sean 'Didy' Combs hired Shawn Dearing through the website Cowboys4Angels.
Source: MEGA; @shawndearing/Instagram

Sean 'Didy' Combs hired Shawn Dearing through the website Cowboys4Angels.

Dearing also said he "was supposed to be there" on the night Combs was infamously filmed beating Ventura inside of a hotel in Los Angeles. I "It would have been -— I don't know what would have happened," he confessed. "But that's how I like to see it...I don't never start a fight, but...I would like to bring it down. I would like to try to tone it down."

"I like to think there's a chance that I could have hopefully brought the spirit down... I would try to bear hug him if I saw him beating her up," he added. "I don't know what would have happened, but I would have tried to quell the situation."

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Avoids Lifelong Prison Sentence

image of Cassie Ventura was one of the first to sue Sean 'Diddy Combs in 2023.
Source: MEGA

Cassie Ventura was one of the first to sue Sean 'Diddy Combs in 2023.

"Freak offs" were a main talking point throughout Combs' nearly two-month trial in a Lower Manhattan federal district court.

The jury's verdict resulted in the "I'll Be Missing You" rapper being found not guilty of s-- trafficking Ventura and his ex-girlfriend who testified under the pseudonym Jane, as well as racketeering conspiracy charges.

He was found guilty, however, of transporting both Ventura and Jane across state lines to engage in prostitution.

