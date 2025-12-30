or
Michelle Buteau Thirsts Over Lenny Kravitz as She Recalls Him Getting Down on His Knees to Kiss Her: 'That Is a Kind Soul With a Beautiful Body'

Photo of Michelle Buteau and Lenny Kravitz
Source: MEGA

On 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends,' Michelle Buteau gushed over an intimate encounter with Lenny Kravitz.

Dec. 30 2025, Published 3:52 p.m. ET

Michelle Buteau credits herself as Lenny Kravitz’s biggest fan — and she has the encounter to prove it.

During the Tuesday, December 30, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the comedian, 48, lusted over the musician as she recounted meeting him.

Buteau has “long loved” the rocker, 61, and was thrilled when he followed her on Instagram.

Michelle Buteau Reflects on Meeting Lenny Kravitz

Image of Michelle Buteau guest co-hosted 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends.'
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Michelle Buteau guest co-hosted 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends.'

“My husband threw me a party, and my nickname is ‘American Woman…’” she explained. “Lenny is very funny and hilarious, and I had the chance to meet him.”

The meet-and-greet took place at a Macy’s 4th of July party this year, where he was performing.

“My husband and my kids, we were sitting around just eating the free food. It always tastes better when it’s free. This beautiful woman came over, and she’s like, ‘I’m Lenny’s manager, and he really wants to meet you before he goes on stage,’” Buteau recounted. “And so I’m waiting on this rooftop for him.”

A video then flashed on the screen of Kravitz getting down on his knees and kissing her hand, much to host Jenna Bush Hager’s disbelief.

Image of Michelle Buteau is a big fan of Lenny Kravitz.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Michelle Buteau is a big fan of Lenny Kravitz.

“We hugged and swayed…I had Birkenstocks on. I was not prepared. I thought I was going to be chasing kids on a rooftop,” Buteau said. “Even then, I told my husband, I’m like, ‘I’ll be right back. I’m going to meet Lenny.’ He’s like, ‘No, no. We’re going.’ I’m like, ‘What?’ He’s like, ‘We’re going, and we’re bringing the kids.’ Who told you that? Even though we’re going to meet Lenny, my kids are like, ‘Where’s the cotton candy?’ We’re meeting a legend! Let me have this!”

The Babes alum praised the musician for his kindness and respect toward her and her family.

“He couldn’t have been sweeter,” she gushed. “He’s so charming…so wonderful. My son had a Prince T-shirt on, because that’s his favorite artist, and Lenny just got on his level and was like, ‘Do you know Prince was one of my friends?’ Otis is so cute. He was like, ‘Why would I know that?’ Kids say the darndest things.”

Image of Lenny Kravitz followed Michelle Buteau on social media.
Source: MEGA

Lenny Kravitz followed Michelle Buteau on social media.

“When he says you’ve got to let love rule, he really means that. That is a kind soul with a beautiful body in leather pants that leads with love, and I’m down for it,” Buteau concluded.

Michelle Buteau's Husband Threw a Party When Lenny Kravitz Followed Her on Instagram

Image of Lenny Kravitz kissed Michelle Buteau's hand.
Source: MEGA

Lenny Kravitz kissed Michelle Buteau's hand.

This is not the first time the actress has publicly expressed her love for Kravitz. In December 2024, she admitted that her husband, Gijs van der Most, threw a party upon finding out the “Fly Away” singer followed her on Instagram.

"But then Lenny Kravitz kept liking my posts, and my husband was like, 'Do I gotta worry about Lenny Kravitz?'" she joked during her Netflix comedy special Michelle Buteau: A Buteau-ful Mind at Radio City Music Hall. "I said, 'Yes, you do.'"

