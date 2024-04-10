Lenny Kravitz Labeled 'Coolest Person on the Planet' for Working Out in Leather Pants: Watch
Lenny Kravitz continues to be an absolute rockstar!
The "Fly Away" singer, 59, took to his social media platforms on Tuesday, April 9, to share a video of himself working out in a pair of leather pants, causing the internet to absolutely lose its mind.
"Thank God for today! Grateful. Never been better. There are no shortcuts so seize your day. It is all possible. Love!" Kravitz, who was spotted at Equinox Hudson Yards, penned alongside the clip of himself doing crunches with a large dumbbell.
"He can do whatever he wants, he's literally the coolest person on the planet," one Instagram user penned below a video of the fitness moment.
"My man never breaks character. Full time rockstar!" another person wrote below Kravitz's update.
"Only Lenny can work out in that and nobody bats an eye," a third chimed in about the look.
"I guess I need to change my workout gear. I was wondering what was missing. Lenny, that's where you get them abs. ❤️," a fourth noted.
"When is this workout fit going to be on sale?" an additional fan asked.
The "Human" vocalist has never been shy when it comes to his fashion choices. While receiving his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame recently, his daughter, Zoë Kravitz — whom he shares with former wife Lisa Bonet — poked fun at her dad's habit of showing off his body whenever possible.
"According to my dad, if it doesn't expose your n------, it's not a shirt," the Big Little Lies actress, 35, told the crowd. "And sure, it used to embarrass me when he picked me up from school as a kid, but I got to say, at this point, I respect it. You really do pull it off. Your relationship with the netted shirt is probably your longest one, and it works."
"What's cool about you is not what people think is cool about you. Your radness doesn't come from your shades or leather pants or netted shirts. It comes from your true love of life," Zoë gushed over her father. "Life is your art. And that is why your music is so inspiring and important. You make people feel alive. You remind them of the only thing that matters: Love."
"I've seen a lot. I've seen you change in the most beautiful ways. I've seen the way you've stayed the same in the most important ways. I've seen the way you show up and take care of the people you love. I've seen your incredible dedication to your art," she added. "But mostly I've seen through your shirts."