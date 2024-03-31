OK Magazine
Heartthrob Alert! Lenny Kravitz's Hottest Moments of All Time: Photos

Mar. 31 2024, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

Lenny Kravitz is a timeless hunk!

The 59-year-old rocker has made people endlessly swoon during his decades in the music industry. From his talent ands toned body to his cool demeanor, the public cannot get enough of Kravitz.

While the "Fly Away" vocalist was recently honored with his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, his daughter, Zoë Kravitz, perfectly summed up why the world loves her dad.

"I’ve had the pleasure of knowing you for a long time," the 35-year-old said in the heartfelt speech in front of a packed crowd. "And I must say, being your daughter has been one of the great adventures of my life."

"Since you were so young when I was born, in many ways we've grown up together," she explained of their relationship. "We've been through a lot. We've seen a lot. I've seen a lot. I've seen you change in the most beautiful ways. I've seen the way you've stayed the same in the most important ways. I've seen the way you show up and take care of the people you love. I've seen your incredible dedication to your art."

After the proud daughter, who is engaged to Channing Tatum, got the mushy sentiments out of the way, she proceeded to roast the chart topper and his love off showing off his body. "But mostly I've seen through your shirts," she joked.

"According to my dad, if it doesn't expose your n------, it's not a shirt. And sure, it used to embarrass me when he picked me up from school as a kid, but I got to say, at this point, I respect it. You really do pull it off. Your relationship with the netted shirt is probably your longest one, and it works."

"What's cool about you is not what people think is cool about you. Your radness doesn't come from your shades or leather pants or netted shirts. It comes from your true love of life," Zoë, whose mother is Lisa Bonet, noted of her father. "Life is your art. And that is why your music is so inspiring and important. You make people feel alive. You remind them of the only thing that matters: Love."

Scroll through the gallery to see Lenny Kravitz's hottest moments of all time:

lennykravit mega
Source: mega

Kravitz looked as handsome as ever while stepping out on the red carpet.

lennykravitz
Source: @lennykravitz/instagram

The "Again" musician showed off his rock-hard abs while out in nature.

lennykravitz
Source: @lennykravitz/instagram

Kravitz nearly bared all while taking a dip in the ocean.

lennykravitz
Source: @lennykravitz/instagram

The Grammy winner showed off his impressive back muscles while looking out at the sea.

lennykravitz
Source: @lennykravitz/instagram

Kravitz looked like a total rockstar while sipping on champagne.

