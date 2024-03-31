Heartthrob Alert! Lenny Kravitz's Hottest Moments of All Time: Photos

"I’ve had the pleasure of knowing you for a long time," the 35-year-old said in the heartfelt speech in front of a packed crowd. "And I must say, being your daughter has been one of the great adventures of my life."

"Since you were so young when I was born, in many ways we've grown up together," she explained of their relationship. "We've been through a lot. We've seen a lot. I've seen a lot. I've seen you change in the most beautiful ways. I've seen the way you've stayed the same in the most important ways. I've seen the way you show up and take care of the people you love. I've seen your incredible dedication to your art."

After the proud daughter, who is engaged to Channing Tatum, got the mushy sentiments out of the way, she proceeded to roast the chart topper and his love off showing off his body. "But mostly I've seen through your shirts," she joked.