Michelle Obama's Brother Craig Robinson Declares 'There's No Way' She Will Ever Run for President: 'She's Taking Some Time for Herself'
Oct. 14 2026, Published 4:03 p.m. ET
Michelle Obama's brother revealed she will never run for president.
Craig Robinson spoke about the former first lady's presidential prospects in an interview at Los Angeles International Airport on October 13.
"There's no way she'll do it," he admitted, despite calls from the Democratic Party for another stint of the Obamas in the White House.
'I Can't See Her Doing It'
Since her husband, Barack Obama, left office, many people have advocated for Michelle to bring her authoritative presence and commendable views to the presidency.
But Craig said it won't happen, regardless of how things unfold in country.
"I can't see her doing it," he told a reporter. "And rightfully so. I think if you've been there for your time, it's time for younger folks to get in there to give them a chance."
Barack was one of the youngest presidents to take office at 47 years old. Michelle, at 62, would be more than a decade younger than both Donald Trump and Joe Biden when they took office in 2025 and 2021, respectively.
"There will be some really good people coming up, I'm confident," Craig continued.
Despite believing that the country will never see Michelle in the Oval Office, Craig admitted that he, of course, felt his sister would have done well in office.
"I'm biased," he admitted. "But I am glad she's taking some time for herself."
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Craig and Michelle host a podcast together, entitled "IMO With Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson," which kicked off in March 2025.
The brother and sister duo have candid conversations about life, world events and politics and interview celebrity guests, which have included Issa Rae and Megan Thee Stallion.
"I am having a lot of fun with her doing the podcast," Craig added, noting he feels lucky with the guests and reception they've received just over a year after starting their show.
"Everybody we've asked has been kind enough to say 'yes,' and we appreciate that," he gushed.
'We Ain't Ready'
Michelle has been asked repeatedly if she would ever consider a presidential run, but she shut down the idea once and for all last year while speaking on Alex Cooper's "Call Her Daddy" podcast.
"As we saw in this past election, sadly, we ain’t ready," she said, referring to Kamala Harris and Hillary Clinton's failed presidential runs. "That’s why I’m like, don’t even look at me about running, because you all are lying. You’re not ready for a woman. You are not."
"You know, we got a lot of growing up to do," she added. "And there’s still, sadly, a lot of men who do not feel like they can be led by a woman, and we saw it."