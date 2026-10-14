Michelle Obama's Brother Craig Robinson Declares 'There's No Way' She Will Ever Run for President: 'She's Taking Some Time for Herself'

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Michelle Obama's brother revealed she will never run for president. Craig Robinson spoke about the former first lady's presidential prospects in an interview at Los Angeles International Airport on October 13. "There's no way she'll do it," he admitted, despite calls from the Democratic Party for another stint of the Obamas in the White House.

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'I Can't See Her Doing It'

Source: @MICHELLE OBAMA/YOUTUBE Craig Robinson 'can't see' his sister vying for a presidential seat.

Since her husband, Barack Obama, left office, many people have advocated for Michelle to bring her authoritative presence and commendable views to the presidency. But Craig said it won't happen, regardless of how things unfold in country. "I can't see her doing it," he told a reporter. "And rightfully so. I think if you've been there for your time, it's time for younger folks to get in there to give them a chance."

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Source: MEGA Michelle Obama has no plans for a presidential run.

Barack was one of the youngest presidents to take office at 47 years old. Michelle, at 62, would be more than a decade younger than both Donald Trump and Joe Biden when they took office in 2025 and 2021, respectively. "There will be some really good people coming up, I'm confident," Craig continued. Despite believing that the country will never see Michelle in the Oval Office, Craig admitted that he, of course, felt his sister would have done well in office. "I'm biased," he admitted. "But I am glad she's taking some time for herself."

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Source: MEGA Michelle Obama started her podcast years after her husband's presidency.

Craig and Michelle host a podcast together, entitled "IMO With Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson," which kicked off in March 2025. The brother and sister duo have candid conversations about life, world events and politics and interview celebrity guests, which have included Issa Rae and Megan Thee Stallion. "I am having a lot of fun with her doing the podcast," Craig added, noting he feels lucky with the guests and reception they've received just over a year after starting their show. "Everybody we've asked has been kind enough to say 'yes,' and we appreciate that," he gushed.

'We Ain't Ready'

Source: MEGA Michelle Obama previously declared that the country wasn't ready for a female leader.