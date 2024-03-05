OK Magazine
She's Out! Michelle Obama Shuts Down Rumors She's Running for President in 2024

Source: mega
By:

Mar. 5 2024, Published 9:55 a.m. ET

Michelle Obama put an end to the rumors once and for all, as the former first lady's office made it clear she does not intend to run for office in 2024.

“As former First Lady Michelle Obama has expressed several times over the years, she will not be running for president,” said Crystal Carson, director of communications for her office, in a statement to NBC News. “Mrs. Obama supports President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ re-election campaign.”

As OK! previously reported, Obama, 60, admitted she's nervous for what's to come this year as Biden and Donald Trump remain the frontrunners in their respective parties.

Source: mega

Michelle Obama is not running for office.

“I am terrified about what could possibly happen,” she said. “Because our leaders matter. Who we select, who speaks for us, who holds that bully pulpit — it affects us in ways that sometimes I think people take for granted. The fact that people think that government, does it really even do anything? And I’m like, ‘Oh my God, does government do everything for us.’ And we cannot take this democracy for granted. And sometimes I worry that we do."

“Those are the things that keep me up,” she said, adding that war "in too many regions," the future of artificial intelligence and education are also concerning to her.

Source: mega

Barack Obama pictured with Joe Biden.

In her Netflix special, Obama previously explained to Oprah Winfrey why being in the White House for the second time was out of the question.

"Politics is hard," she confessed. "And the people who get into it … you've got to want it. It's got to be in your soul, because it is so important. It is not in my soul."

Ted Cruz previously claimed that Obama could step in and take over Biden's campaign.

MORE ON:
Michelle Obama
Source: mega

Michelle Obama previously said 'politics is hard.'

"I think the odds are very significant that next summer at the Democrat national convention that the Democrat party will jettison Joe Biden and will throw him off the ticket, and they will parachute in instead, Michelle Obama to be their candidate," he said on the September 25, 2023, episode of Hannity.

"I think they’re gonna look to Michelle Obama as the savior to come in," he continued. "And I think if that happens, that would be very, very dangerous. And every time I see a Democrat or one of their puppets in the press beginning to point out the problems with Joe Biden — every time that happens, the chances of that go up and up and up."

Source: mega

Many people thought Michelle Obama would take over for Joe Biden.

However, those theories were soon put to an end by Karl Rove.

“No, no, look, look, she hates politics,” Rove said. “You read her autobiography. She didn’t want her husband to run for the state Senate. She didn’t want him to run for the presidency. She is not a political animal.”

