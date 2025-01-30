or
Jennifer Aniston, Who? Barack and Michelle Obama Shut Down Divorce Rumors by Putting on a United Front

Rumors swirled Barack Obama cheated on wife Michelle Obama with Jennifer Aniston.

Jan. 30 2025, Published 2:21 p.m. ET

Barack and Michelle Obama are standing united amid the wild rumors of infidelity and divorce by including each other in public statements.

On Wednesday, January 29, the pair shared a joint message to Instagram revealing plans for the The Obama Presidential Center to honor the life of 15-year-old Hadiya Pendleton, who was tragically killed several days after she performed with her majorette squad at Barack's second inauguration in 2013.

Barack and Michelle Obama released joint statements to social media.

"She had an extraordinary light that will not be forgotten, and Barack and I look forward to honoring her memory through a dedicated space at the Obama Presidential Center," the Instagram Story read.

The following day, the former POTUS also mentioned his wife of more than 30 years in a statement on the heartbreaking crash that occurred when an Army helicopter and a plane carrying 60 passengers and four crew members collided mid-air near Washington, D.C., this week.

"Our hearts break for the families who lost loved ones in the tragic plane and helicopter crash at DCA," Barack wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday, January 30. "Michelle and I send our prayers and condolences to everyone who is mourning today, and we’re grateful to the first responders who are doing everything they can to help under extremely difficult circumstances."

Michelle later shared the social media message to her own Instagram Story.

This comes as bizarre rumors continue to swirl that the Obamas are headed to divorce because he supposedly had an affair with Friends star Jennifer Aniston. It was initially suggested their marriage was on the rocks due to infidelity in August 2024, when a magazine published a story titled, “The Truth About Jen & Barack!”

Michelle Obama

Jennifer Aniston denied having an affair with Barack Obama.

As OK! previously reported, the story claimed Barack and Jennifer were "obsessed with each other" and Michelle felt "betrayed" by the alleged romance, citing the celebrity gossip podcast "Who? Weekly" as its source.

"The goss is … Michelle and Barack are living separate lives, and Barack is f------ Jennifer Aniston,” host Lindsey Weber said on a Patreon episode of the show.

Barack and Michelle Obama have been married since 1992.

The gossip was reignited when Michelle chose not to go to Jimmy Carter's funeral and President Donald Trump's inauguration — both events her husband attended.

However, Aniston has denied the rumors of romance in a television interview, clarifying she was "not mad" about them but calling them "absolutely untrue."

"She truly doesn’t know how people come up with this stuff out of nowhere. More than being concerned about it, she’s totally baffled," an insider told Daily Mail. "However, Jen’s upset for Michelle because she’s seen stories about the Obamas' marriage being on the rocks and she knows first hand what it is like to be at the center of stories like that."

