Former President Barack Obama Spotted at Clippers Game Without Wife Michelle as Divorce Rumors Heat Up
Former President Barack Obama showed up to the Los Angeles Clippers vs. Detroit Pistons game on Wednesday, March 5, without his wife, Michelle Obama.
The 63-year-old retired politician was spotted by fans sitting courtside at Intuit Dome between Clippers owner Steve Ballmer and his wife, Connie Snyder.
In a viral clip on X, formerly known as Twitter, cameras turned to Barack as he jumped out of his seat and waved at those cheering for him in the stadium.
At another point, Clippers coach Tyronn Lue came over to shake hands with the former commander-in-chief and gifted him a jersey with the text "Obama" and "44" on the back.
The ex-president wore a black turtleneck and matching slacks with a blue and red jacket, matching the team's colors.
Barack also kept his wedding ring on in plain sight during the game.
Over the past few months, divorce rumors have begun to spread after the former first lady began to stay under the radar and skip a number of public appearances with her husband.
The rumors began in January when Michelle missed former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral, which her husband attended alongside current President Donald Trump.
She also skipped Trump’s inauguration, which some sources claim was a "deliberate" decision on her part as she has been vocal about her criticisms of the Republican president's policies.
"She’s never been fake, and she’s never been phony. She’s always been very deliberate about where and how she shows up," one insider claimed at the time. "She showed up reluctantly for the election. They were united, but she doesn’t have to unify around [Trump]. She doesn’t have to say anything. Her absence speaks volumes."
However, the two still seem to be going strong as they wrote lovey Valentine's Day notes to one another last month.
“If there’s one person I can always count on, it’s you, @BarackObama. You’re my rock. Always have been. Always will be. Happy Valentine’s Day, honey! ❤️” Michelle wrote in an Instagram post caption alongside the photo.
For his part, he wrote, “Thirty-two years together and you still take my breath away. Happy Valentine’s Day, @MichelleObama!”
