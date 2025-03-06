Former President Barack Obama Spotted at Clippers Game Without Wife Michelle as Divorce Rumors Heat Up

The rumors began in January when Michelle missed former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral, which her husband attended alongside current President Donald Trump.

She also skipped Trump’s inauguration, which some sources claim was a "deliberate" decision on her part as she has been vocal about her criticisms of the Republican president's policies.

"She’s never been fake, and she’s never been phony. She’s always been very deliberate about where and how she shows up," one insider claimed at the time. "She showed up reluctantly for the election. They were united, but she doesn’t have to unify around [Trump]. She doesn’t have to say anything. Her absence speaks volumes."