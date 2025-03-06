or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Barack Obama
OK LogoCOUPLES

Former President Barack Obama Spotted at Clippers Game Without Wife Michelle as Divorce Rumors Heat Up

Composite photo of Barack Obama and Michelle Obama
Source: MEGA

Barack Obama went to a Clippers game without his wife, Michelle.

By:

March 6 2025, Published 1:52 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Former President Barack Obama showed up to the Los Angeles Clippers vs. Detroit Pistons game on Wednesday, March 5, without his wife, Michelle Obama.

The 63-year-old retired politician was spotted by fans sitting courtside at Intuit Dome between Clippers owner Steve Ballmer and his wife, Connie Snyder.

Article continues below advertisement
barack obama spotted clippers game without wife michelle divorce
Source: @TomerAzarly/X

Barack Obama sat courtside next to Clippers owner Steve Ballmer.

Article continues below advertisement

In a viral clip on X, formerly known as Twitter, cameras turned to Barack as he jumped out of his seat and waved at those cheering for him in the stadium.

At another point, Clippers coach Tyronn Lue came over to shake hands with the former commander-in-chief and gifted him a jersey with the text "Obama" and "44" on the back.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @TomerAzarly/X
Article continues below advertisement

The ex-president wore a black turtleneck and matching slacks with a blue and red jacket, matching the team's colors.

Barack also kept his wedding ring on in plain sight during the game.

Over the past few months, divorce rumors have begun to spread after the former first lady began to stay under the radar and skip a number of public appearances with her husband.

MORE ON:
Barack Obama

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
barack obama spotted clippers game without wife michelle divorce
Source: MEGA

The Obamas are facing new divorce rumors.

Article continues below advertisement

The rumors began in January when Michelle missed former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral, which her husband attended alongside current President Donald Trump.

She also skipped Trump’s inauguration, which some sources claim was a "deliberate" decision on her part as she has been vocal about her criticisms of the Republican president's policies.

"She’s never been fake, and she’s never been phony. She’s always been very deliberate about where and how she shows up," one insider claimed at the time. "She showed up reluctantly for the election. They were united, but she doesn’t have to unify around [Trump]. She doesn’t have to say anything. Her absence speaks volumes."

Article continues below advertisement
barack obama spotted clippers game without wife michelle divorce
Source: MEGA

Michelle Obama skipped Donald Trump's inauguration in January.

However, the two still seem to be going strong as they wrote lovey Valentine's Day notes to one another last month.

“If there’s one person I can always count on, it’s you, @BarackObama. You’re my rock. Always have been. Always will be. Happy Valentine’s Day, honey! ❤️” Michelle wrote in an Instagram post caption alongside the photo.

For his part, he wrote, “Thirty-two years together and you still take my breath away. Happy Valentine’s Day, @MichelleObama!”

Sources spoke with Page Six about the former first lady's decision to skip out on her husband's recent public outings.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.