Michelle Obama Gushes Over Husband Barack for His 65th Birthday After Squashing Divorce Rumors: 'Every Day You Make Me a Better Person'

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Michelle Obama paid tribute to husband Barack on Tuesday, August 4, to celebrate his 65th birthday. The former first lady, 62, took to her Instagram page and shared a photo of the two sitting close together and smiling.

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'65 Never Looked Better'

Source: MEGA 'I’m thankful for all the ways you show up for our family,' Michelle Obama wrote on social media in honor of Barack.

"Happy birthday, @BarackObama! 65 never looked better," Michelle captioned the sweet photo. "Every day, you make me a better person, and I’m thankful for all the ways you show up for our family and our country. Love you. ❤️," she gushed.

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Inside Barack and Michelle Obama's Life

Source: MEGA Michelle and Barack Obama have been married since 1992.

The 44th U.S. president and the Becoming author tied the knot in 1992 after meeting at a Chicago, Ill., law office. They subsequently welcomed two daughters together: Malia, 28, and Sasha, 25. Divorce rumors plagued the couple last year after Michelle didn't attend several public events with Barack, including Donald Trump's second inauguration and Jimmy Carter's funeral. However, during a July 2025 podcast interview, Barack and Michelle dismissed the split rumors. The politician joined his wife and her brother, Craig Robinson, on their joint podcast "IMO" at the time to laugh off the breakup chatter.

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Michelle and Barack Obama Shot Down Divorce Rumors Last Year

Source: MEGA Divorce rumors previously swirled around Barack and Michelle Obama.

"Wait, you guys like each other?" Craig joked, with Michelle chiming in: "Oh yeah, the rumor mill." "She took me back. It was touch and go for a while," Barack quipped. "It's so nice to have you both in the same room together," Craig continued, to which Michelle replied, "I know, 'cause when we aren't, folks think we're divorced." The Light We Carry author also opened up on another episode of her "IMO" podcast about why she decided to skip certain high-profile events. She explained that for the first time in her life — with her children out of the house and Barack no longer POTUS —she's now able to make decisions solo.

Source: MEGA Michelle Obama opted not to attend Donald Trump's inauguration last year.