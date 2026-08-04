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Michelle Obama Gushes Over Husband Barack for His 65th Birthday After Squashing Divorce Rumors: 'Every Day You Make Me a Better Person'

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Source: MEGA

Barack Obama turned 65 on August 4.

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Aug. 4 2026, Published 4:52 p.m. ET

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Michelle Obama paid tribute to husband Barack on Tuesday, August 4, to celebrate his 65th birthday.

The former first lady, 62, took to her Instagram page and shared a photo of the two sitting close together and smiling.

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'65 Never Looked Better'

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image of Barack Michelle Obama
Source: MEGA

'I’m thankful for all the ways you show up for our family,' Michelle Obama wrote on social media in honor of Barack.

"Happy birthday, @BarackObama! 65 never looked better," Michelle captioned the sweet photo.

"Every day, you make me a better person, and I’m thankful for all the ways you show up for our family and our country. Love you. ❤️," she gushed.

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Inside Barack and Michelle Obama's Life

image of Barack Michelle Obama
Source: MEGA

Michelle and Barack Obama have been married since 1992.

The 44th U.S. president and the Becoming author tied the knot in 1992 after meeting at a Chicago, Ill., law office. They subsequently welcomed two daughters together: Malia, 28, and Sasha, 25.

Divorce rumors plagued the couple last year after Michelle didn't attend several public events with Barack, including Donald Trump's second inauguration and Jimmy Carter's funeral.

However, during a July 2025 podcast interview, Barack and Michelle dismissed the split rumors. The politician joined his wife and her brother, Craig Robinson, on their joint podcast "IMO" at the time to laugh off the breakup chatter.

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Michelle and Barack Obama Shot Down Divorce Rumors Last Year

image of Barack Michelle Obama
Source: MEGA

Divorce rumors previously swirled around Barack and Michelle Obama.

"Wait, you guys like each other?" Craig joked, with Michelle chiming in: "Oh yeah, the rumor mill."

"She took me back. It was touch and go for a while," Barack quipped.

"It's so nice to have you both in the same room together," Craig continued, to which Michelle replied, "I know, 'cause when we aren't, folks think we're divorced."

The Light We Carry author also opened up on another episode of her "IMO" podcast about why she decided to skip certain high-profile events. She explained that for the first time in her life — with her children out of the house and Barack no longer POTUS —she's now able to make decisions solo.

image of Barack Michelle Obama
Source: MEGA

Michelle Obama opted not to attend Donald Trump's inauguration last year.

"This stage in life for me is the first time that I have been completely free," Michelle said.

"There hasn't been one moment in our marriage where I thought about quittin' my man. And we've had some really hard times," she divulged. "We have had a lot of fun times, a lot of adventures, and I have become a better person because of the man I'm married to."

When talking to actress Taraji P. Henson on an April 2025 episode of "IMO," Michelle also discussed scrutiny over her missing the public events, saying: "People couldn't believe that I was saying 'no' for any other reason, they had to assume that my marriage was falling apart."

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