Donald Trump Claims Kamala Harris Let Immigrants With 'Bad Genes' Cross the Border in Scathing Rant
Donald Trump suggested some immigrants have "bad genes" that cause them to commit crimes during a call-in appearance on the The Hugh Hewitt Show on Monday, October 7.
Earlier in the interview, the former president ranted about Vice President Kamala Harris' plans to help combat housing issues and hunger with government funding.
"Everything they want to do is wrong. First of all, you have to let the private sector do it," he said. "She wants to go into government housing ... She wants to feed people governmentally. She wants she wants to go into a Communist Party-type system."
Trump, 78, then brought up immigration and repeated his false claims that the Biden-Harris administration supposedly allowed 13,000 migrants convicted of murder to "roam" the United States freely.
"How about allowing people to come to an open border, 13,000 of which were murderers, many of them murdered far more than one person, and they’re now happily living in the United States," he continued. "You know, now a murderer — I believe this — it’s in their genes."
"And we got a lot of bad genes in our country right now," he added. "They left, they had 425,000 people come into our country that shouldn’t be here that are criminals. And, you know, one of the worst has 325,000 young children are missing. Can you imagine if that was Biden? No, no, can you imagine if that was Trump?"
The Department of Homeland Security has denied the allegations there are 13,000 non-citizens in the country convicted of homicide.
This comes nearly one year after Trump faced backlash for saying immigrants were "poisoning the blood of our country."
"That’s what they’ve done," he said at a December 2023 campaign event. "They poison mental institutions and prisons all over the world, not just in South America, not just to three or four countries that we think about, but all over the world. They’re coming into our country from Africa, from Asia, all over the world."
His statements were compared to similar comments made by Adolf Hitler. However, Trump later denied the connection and insisted he knew "nothing about Hitler."
"I’m not a student of Hitler. I never read his works," he said at the time. "They say that he said something about blood. He didn’t say it the way I said it either, by the way. It’s a very different kind of a statement."