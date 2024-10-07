Donald Trump Claims Kamala Harris Let Immigrants With 'Bad Genes' Cross the Border in Scathing Rant

"How about allowing people to come to an open border, 13,000 of which were murderers, many of them murdered far more than one person, and they’re now happily living in the United States," he continued. "You know, now a murderer — I believe this — it’s in their genes."

"And we got a lot of bad genes in our country right now," he added. "They left, they had 425,000 people come into our country that shouldn’t be here that are criminals. And, you know, one of the worst has 325,000 young children are missing. Can you imagine if that was Biden? No, no, can you imagine if that was Trump?"

The Department of Homeland Security has denied the allegations there are 13,000 non-citizens in the country convicted of homicide.