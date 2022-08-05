Who Is Malia Obama’s New Music Mogul Beau?
His date with the President’s daughter?
Since late July, Malia Obama, the daughter of former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama, has been spotted out and about in Los Angeles, Calif. with a new man — record producer Dawit Eklund.
Though it’s unclear whether Eklund and Malia are officially an item, Eklund, 32, and Malia, 24, have seemingly spent quite a bit of time together this summer. Most recently, the duo was seen walking arm-in-arm during a visit to The Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Wednesday, August 3.
During their trip to the cultural hotspot, the pair sported matching outfits, rocking bold green bottoms with light-toned tops — Malia opting for a cropped white tank top while Eklund reached for an oversized peach-colored tee. They both completed their respective ensembles with a pair of sunglasses resting atop their heads.
Beyond their evident shared penchants for chic statement pants and days spent enjoying L.A. locales, it seems the pair have quite a bit in common — namely, their parents’ respective trades.
While Malia’s father was famously elected President of the United States in 2008 and again in 2012, Eklund’s father, Jon Eklund, also reportedly worked for the U.S. government, per the Daily Mail. The music mogul’s now-retired dad reportedly held a role within the State Department.
Malia’s sightings with Eklund come amid rumors that the Ivy League graduate split with her longtime boyfriend, Harvard classmate Rory Farquharson. Farquharson, who the former POTUS once described as being a “wonderful young man,” even stayed with the former first family during the Covid-19 pandemic.
“He was sort of stuck because there was a whole visa thing and he had a job set up,” the ex-President recalled while appearing on The Bill Simmons Podcast back in 2020. “So we took him in.”
While 44 admits that he “didn’t want to like” his daughter’s then-beau, he said he eventually realized Farquharson was a “good kid” — the only caveat being his appetite as a young man.
“The only thing you discover . . . young men eat!” he said. “It’s weird to watch them consume food. My grocery bill went up about 30 percent.”
The pair had been romantically linked since 2017.
