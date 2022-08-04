Too Cut!Malia Obama Smiling Ear-To-Ear On Day Out To L.A. Museum With Mystery Man
Malia Obama appears to be glowing these days — and it's not just because of the California sunshine!
After the famous offspring first sparked romance rumors with an unknown man at the end of last month, she seemed to all but confirm she has found herself a love interest on their latest outing.
Obama and her possible new flame were seen Wednesday, August 3, taking a trip to The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Apart from seemingly matching in their 'fits of the day, both donning neutral tops and bright green bottoms, Obama and her male companion both sported smiles from ear-to-ear.
Michelle and Barack Obama's stunning daughter seemed particularly cozy with the man in question, with the two wrapping their arms around each other as they walked the L.A. streets, as seen in photos.
It's unclear what the status of their relationship is, but this is the third time they have been seen out and about together in a short period of time. First causing tongues to wag on Tuesday, July 26, the two were photographed grabbing a takeout meal together.
Exactly one week later, the 24-year-old and the unknown man were seen out in Los Angeles. With Obama carrying a smoothie while donning a navy hooded sweatshirt, jeans, and Birkenstocks, her male companion walked beside her with a brown bag and a drink in hand.
Obama's current life appears to be a stark contrast to that of her previous living in the White House with the 44th President of the United States. After leaving Washington behind her, Obama set her eyes on California, now working as a screenwriter for Donald Glover.
And while she tries to keep her personal life, or at least romantic life, on the down low, her parents have been more than happy to spill the tea about what she's been up to.
"They loved the Jonas Brothers. Now they are bringing grown men home," her mom joked on the Tuesday, April 19, episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives."