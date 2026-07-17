Michelle Obama Reveals Barack 'Asked' Permission Before Their First Kiss: 'I Remember What I Had On'

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Michelle Obama gushed over the early days of her and Barack Obama's romance — and teased her husband a bit — when she chatted with Keke Palmer for a live interview at Essence Fest. After discussing her wardrobe as the first lady, the actress asked the Becoming author if she remembered what she wore on the couple's very first date.

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'He Had a Janky Car'

Source: @michelleobama/instagram Michelle Obama remembers what she was wearing when she kissed Barack for the first time.

"I don't," Michelle, 62, admitted as she tried to recall, noting she did remember what she wore when they shared their first kiss. "Now I hope he's happy that I remembered that even before the first date, but I remember it because we were going to — he was a summer associate at the law firm I was working for," the mom-of-two spilled. "So they had this summer associate outing at a partner's house in the uppity rich part of Chicago in one of the northern suburbs. So we had gone out there for the day and played basketball and volleyball and all that." Michelle said she gave Barack, 64, a ride "because he had a janky car and I was driving a Saab."

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The Couple Had an Ice Cream Date

"And he was like, 'are you busy?' And I was, like, 'I got a little time,'" Michelle continued. "And we went on a walk down 53rd Street and stopped to get ice cream. I was wearing black biker shorts and this black and gold stripe top." The "IMO" podcast co-host said she "remembered that clearly because we went and got ice cream and sat outside the ice cream place on the curb."

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'Can I Have a Kiss?'

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Source: @michelleobama/instagram The former FLOTUS admitted Barack Obama had a 'janky car' when they met.

"I had chocolate and he leaned over and he said, 'Can I have a kiss?'" Michelle revealed. Keke, 32, raved in excitement, "He asked you!" "He asked me, girl!" Michelle replied. The Nickelodeon alum was eating up the story, quipping, "Girl, I see the movie now." "I don't know who the man is, but I'm you. 'The love, the look, the love story.' Keke Palmer as Michelle Obama," she declared. "I'm here for that moment." "My publishers are here, you know they're working on that now!" Michelle joked. "They gonna start that."

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Source: @michelleobama/instagram Keke Palme wants to play Michelle Obama in a movie about the couple's love story.

"I need the romance! I want it to be the love story, yes! Oh, that is so special," Keke expressed. "I remember that. I remember what I had on," Michelle said.

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Source: mega Michelle and Barack Obama met while working at the same law firm together in Chicago, Ill.