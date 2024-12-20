First Lady Jill Biden Warned to Stop Discussing Her Busy Schedule and Upstaging Her Husband Joe: Report

Jill's former Press Secretary, Michael LaRosa, told a local reporter the first lady campaigned in more counties than Joe during the 2020 Iowa caucuses.

Anthony Bernal, Jill's chief of staff and deputy campaign manager, told Michael to call the reporter back and downplay any comparison between the Bidens’ campaign appearances.

Michael said the official line from the larger campaign was clear: "The more you talk her up, the more you make him look bad."