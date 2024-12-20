First Lady Jill Biden Warned to Stop Discussing Her Busy Schedule and Upstaging Her Husband Joe: Report
First Lady Jill Biden's team was reportedly told to stop talking about her busy campaign schedule because it is upstaging her husband, President Joe Biden.
Her communications staff were previously scolded by their superiors in 2020 for telling journalists in Iowa that she held more events in the state than the president.
Jill's former Press Secretary, Michael LaRosa, told a local reporter the first lady campaigned in more counties than Joe during the 2020 Iowa caucuses.
Anthony Bernal, Jill's chief of staff and deputy campaign manager, told Michael to call the reporter back and downplay any comparison between the Bidens’ campaign appearances.
Michael said the official line from the larger campaign was clear: "The more you talk her up, the more you make him look bad."
According to insiders, after Joe took office in 2021, his schedule was altered to his needs. The source claimed meetings were kept short and scheduled for the afternoons because that was when he was "at his best."
One national security official told an aide that a meeting had to be rescheduled because the president was having a “bad day.”
The aide recalled being told: “He has good days and bad days, and today was a bad day, so we’re going to address this tomorrow.”
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
As OK! previously reported, Joe allegedly griped about being upstaged during his 2020 campaign by his wife Jill and running mate Kamala Harris, leaving him open to attacks from President Trump that he was hiding in his "basement."
New York Times correspondent Katie Rogers wrote about the president's alleged jealousy in her book, "American Woman."
“Jill was hitting the campaign trail and traveling so much in the weeks before the election that her team was using two private jets,” according to Katie. “Her schedule far outpaced that of her husband, who was widely criticized by the president and others for not holding enough in-person campaign appearances. (‘He’s in his d--- basement again’ was one of Donald’s favorite rally refrains).”
Joe's inner circle is said to be “fiercely loyal” and long-serving, but that meant they did not tolerate criticism of him or any dissent.
Representative Jim Himes of Connecticut, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said he had “no personal contact” with the president despite working with him to reauthorize national security surveillance powers.
Even those who did speak to the president regularly claimed he was not the man he used to be during his five decades of public service.
Telegram spoke with sources about Joe and Jill's schedules.