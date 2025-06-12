or
Michelle Obama Reveals A-List Stars Who Are 'Couple Mentors' to Her and Barack Amid Divorce Rumors

Michelle Obama shared Bruce Springsteen and his wife are 'couple mentors' for her and Barack.

June 12 2025, Published 12:22 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Michelle Obama revealed she and Barack Obama have leaned on others to help navigate their marriage, including Bruce Springsteen.

When Bruce appeared on the June 11 episode of Michelle’s “IMO” podcast, she told him, “I marvel at you and Patti [Scialfa] and the work that you all have done."

Article continues below advertisement

Michelle and Barack Obama Get Advice From Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa

"You and Patti have been couple mentors for me and Barack for quite some time," she continued. " [We are] watching you guys do the work, getting advice on how to keep those lines of communication open.”

She went on to refer to Bruce and Patti as “powerhouses in [their] own right,” praising them for how they merged their “lives together.”

Article continues below advertisement

Divorce Rumors

As OK! reported, Barack and Michelle have been the subject of divorce rumors as of late. When appearing onstage at the SXSW in Austin, Texas, on March 13, Michelle spoke out and touched upon the hearsay.

"We’re dealing with a lot of uncertainties," she said. "People always ask me and Barack, how did we stay hopeful in, not just the eight years in the White House, but beyond? Because, let me tell you, there was a lot of negative energy flipping our way, a lot of rumors, a lot of gossip…."

Article continues below advertisement

'They're Confident in Their Relationship'

When Michelle was absent from Jimmy Carter’s funeral and Donald Trump’s inauguration, both of which took place in January, it only made people talk more about their relationship.

An insider spoke to a media outlet at the time, stating, “The Obamas have been through so much that, at this point, they feel no need to publicly address that kind of talk. The last thing either of them wants to do is try to explain their relationship to people."

"They’ve been married for three decades and don’t need to be on top of each other 24/7," they added. “They’re confident in their relationship and don’t care what anyone thinks.”

'Everybody Would Know'

In late May, the couple was spotted on a date night in New York City, although they were not seen showing any PDA.

Prior to their date night, Michelle spoke out again regarding rumors about her and Barack on the May 1 episode of “The Diary of a CEO with Steven Bartlett,” dishing that “everybody would know” if she and Barack were struggling in their relationship.

“He would know it,” Michelle said, referencing her brother, Craig Robinson, who was present for the episode. “I’m not a martyr. I would be problem-solving in public. ‘Let me tell you what he did.'”

She also said she would “never quit” at her romance with Barack, adding, “That’s not who we are. And I know that about him. He knows that about me.”

