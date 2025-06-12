Michelle Obama Reveals A-List Stars Who Are 'Couple Mentors' to Her and Barack Amid Divorce Rumors

When Michelle was absent from Jimmy Carter’s funeral and Donald Trump’s inauguration, both of which took place in January, it only made people talk more about their relationship.

An insider spoke to a media outlet at the time, stating, “The Obamas have been through so much that, at this point, they feel no need to publicly address that kind of talk. The last thing either of them wants to do is try to explain their relationship to people."

"They’ve been married for three decades and don’t need to be on top of each other 24/7," they added. “They’re confident in their relationship and don’t care what anyone thinks.”